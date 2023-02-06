Discover the Wonder! Family-oriented orchestral concert heads to Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A concert inspired by Alice Wonderland will delight audiences young and old in Inverness later this month.

Wonderland is the latest show from Children’s Classic Concerts, and has been described as “phenomenal” by audiences in Aberdeen, Dundee and Glasgow.

It comes to Eden Court in Inverness on February 26.

The show will feature some of the best-loved characters from Alice in Wonderland, including The Mad Hatter, Tweedle Dum and Tweedle Dee, The Jabberwocky and the Queen of Hearts.

Led by the the Mad Hatter, the orchestra will give some of the younger audience members an introduction to classical music in their own unique way.

The programme includes music by Rossini, Shostakovich, Strauss, Brahms, Grieg and Tchaikovsky.

Children’s Classic Concerts have been performing family-oriented orchestral concerts since 1994, combining music with a fun, informal theatre experience for those aged between four and 12.