New congregation for Free Church in Scotland as other denominations forced to shut doors

The Free Church of Scotland has launched a new church in Inverness – while other denominations have been forced to close their doors.

The church has opened up in Merkinch, connected to its other large congregation in the city at the Free North Church.

Services take place at Merkinch Free Church on Madra Street on Sundays at 2.30pm, with a cafe open on Thursdays to welcome the congregation.

Last Sunday families, friends and the congregation of Merkinch Free Church joined together to mark the occasion.

It comes at a time when other denominations, such as the Church of Scotland is closing churches as part of a major shake-up.

Up to 13 churches across Inverness and Nairn have been earmarked for closure.

Church plant

Rev Chris Davidson opened the event with scripture verses from the bible.

He told the congregation: “We know that as a church plant, many people have been praying for us, they have visited us and supported our church plant so this service is to thank the Lord for each other, thank the Lord for his grace that a church has been planted in the scheme of Inverness as Merkinch and South Kessock.”

During the celebration Rev Andy Prime, of Gracemount Community Church in Edinburgh, said: “The only cornerstone for a healthy church is Christ Jesus himself. Christ is building people together. God uses people who are unlike us to make us more like him.”

He continued: “Diversity in a church will always be a great challenge but diversity in a church is always a great catalyst for growth.

“If we are individually bricks – or stones – we are not perfectly manufactured square cut bricks. Just look at the difference between me and Chris. We’re rough rocks. We don’t fit together. But the cement that fits between our rough rocks is the grace of Jesus who saved us.

“It will be people who are unlike each other that God uses to make us more like him. We are being built together as a church. That will be the exciting thing as we’ll see this little church plant kick off.

He added: “A house is not a home until the homeowner is home, and the church is not the church until God dwells among his people. It’s God that makes the church home.”