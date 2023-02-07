New congregation for Free Church in Scotland as other denominations forced to shut doors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

New congregation for Free Church in Scotland as other denominations forced to shut doors

By Louise Glen
February 7, 2023, 2:58 pm Updated: February 7, 2023, 7:04 pm
Merkinch Free Church has opened in Inverness. Image: Merkinch Free Church.
Merkinch Free Church has opened in Inverness. Image: Merkinch Free Church.

The Free Church of Scotland has launched a new church in Inverness – while other denominations have been forced to close their doors.

The church has opened up in Merkinch, connected to its other large congregation in the city at the Free North Church.

Services take place at Merkinch Free Church on Madra Street on Sundays at 2.30pm, with a cafe open on Thursdays to welcome the congregation.

Last Sunday families, friends and the congregation of Merkinch Free Church joined together to mark the occasion.

A celebration meal was held after the service in Merkinch. Image: Merkinch Free Church.

It comes at a time when other denominations, such as the Church of Scotland is closing churches as part of a major shake-up.

Up to 13 churches across Inverness and Nairn have been earmarked for closure. 

Church plant

Rev Chris Davidson opened the event with scripture verses from the bible.

He told the congregation: “We know that as a church plant, many people have been praying for us, they have visited us and supported our church plant so this service is to thank the Lord for each other, thank the Lord for his grace that a church has been planted in the scheme of Inverness as Merkinch and South Kessock.”

During the celebration Rev Andy Prime, of Gracemount Community Church in Edinburgh, said: “The only cornerstone for a healthy church is Christ Jesus himself. Christ is building people together. God uses people who are unlike us to make us more like him.”

He continued: “Diversity in a church will always be a great challenge but diversity in a church is always a great catalyst for growth.

“If we are individually bricks – or stones – we are not perfectly manufactured square cut bricks. Just look at the difference between me and Chris. We’re rough rocks. We don’t fit together. But the cement that fits between our rough rocks is the grace of Jesus who saved us.

“It will be people who are unlike each other that God uses to make us more like him. We are being built together as a church. That will be the exciting thing as we’ll see this little church plant kick off.

He added: “A house is not a home until the homeowner is home, and the church is not the church until God dwells among his people. It’s God that makes the church home.”

