Eden Court to host event to help people hit hardest by the cost-of-living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Eden Court to host event to help people hit hardest by the cost-of-living crisis

By Ross Hempseed
March 8, 2023, 12:42 pm Updated: March 8, 2023, 1:03 pm
eden court
Eden Court will host an event aimed at helping people struggling with issues on March 22. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

An event to help people in Inverness hit the hardest by rising costs and other issues is being held later this month.

Several support organisations and charities will attend the event at Eden Court on March 22 to guide residents on what help is available.

It will run from 11am-3pm.

Although not specific to the cost-of-living crisis, the event will also support those with issues like drugs and alcohol, mental health and well-being and community safety.

Financial advice will be offered by the Highland Council welfare team, who will also be on hand to distribute clothing and supplies as part of the new Halo initiative.

The event is part of the council’s #HelpingHandHighland campaign, which has been running since Christmas, helping signpost people to help online.

Prices on everything from food, energy and bare essentials have been rising for months and have stretched household budgets to breaking point.

The event is part of the #HelpingHandHighland campaign launched by the council. Image: Highland Council.

Organisations participating include the Care and Learning Alliance, Mikeysline, Inverness Women’s Aid, Thriving Families and Safe, Strong and Free.

Highland Council’s executive chief officer for health, well-being and social Care, Fiona Duncan, said: “This is the first time we have done anything like this here in Highland and to have all these agencies and their expertise under one roof is a great opportunity for people.

“There will, I am sure, be lots of people out there with concerns about issues which are having an adverse effect on their lives, and this event is a great opportunity to seek out advice which has the potential to make a real difference.”

Mhairi Grant, independent chairwoman of the Child Protection committee, added: “We recognise the huge pressure on families, individuals and young people and this event is an opportunity for the collective agencies to provide support and protection where it is needed most.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Inverness

Roadworks at Tesco Inshes. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Tesco makes four-mile queue doomsday prediction about Inshes roundabout plans
Many schools in the Highlands, Shetland and Aberdeenshire have been closed today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
In full: The list of schools closed on Wednesday March 8
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly are appealing their assault convictions Picture shows; Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Mums lose bid for freedom after horrific pub attacks
A community group wants to create a green hub at the government-owned Knocknagael Farm near Inverness
'Last chance' to save green space at government-owned farm near Inverness
Union Street in Aberdeen this morning. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
What weather is expected in the next 24 hours across Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and…
Two children were taken to hospital following the crash. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Five-year-old boy in critical condition following three-vehicle crash near Inverness Airport
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Jackson admitted two assaults to injury under provocation Picture shows; Joey Jackson - Inverness Justice Centre. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Teen kicked and punched two victims unconscious for 'giving his sister cheek'
HM Coastguard helicopter Sikorsky S92 was involved in the rescue.
Coastguard helicopter carrying casualty unable to land at Raigmore Hospital due to poor weather
Richard Hastings is now in Canada Soccer's Hall of Fame, having played for ICT and Ross County in his career. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Richard Hastings enters Canadian football's Hall of Fame after career built in the Highlands
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0041518, Stuart Findlay, Pictures show the event with the police and the main suicide prevention groups in Inverness. Mikeysline, Samaritans, Police Scotland and Highland Council outline the work of the Highland suicide prevention groups. L2R - Keith Walker Samiritans, Linda Birnie Operations Manager, Jim MCCreath Depute Chair Highland Suicide Prevention Group, Patrick Mullery James Support Group .March 6th 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Shetland success story could offer a blueprint for the Highlands when it comes to…

Most Read

1
a96 collision huntly
Two people taken to hospital following 10-vehicle crash on the A96 near Huntly
2
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Image: AFLO/ Shutterstock
Ricardo Rodriguez now red-hot favourite to be appointed Aberdeen boss
3
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly are appealing their assault convictions Picture shows; Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Mums lose bid for freedom after horrific pub attacks
4
Union Street in Aberdeen this morning. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
What weather is expected in the next 24 hours across Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and…
5
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
6
Aberdeenshire councillors will meet to agree how to cut £67m from their yearly budget on Thursday. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire budget: Guide to the ‘high risk’ council plans to save £67m
7
Many schools in the Highlands, Shetland and Aberdeenshire have been closed today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
In full: The list of schools closed on Wednesday March 8
8
The A93 North Deeside Road on the approach to Culter. The council is now considering the potential for bus lanes along the A93 route in order to improve public transport as a travel option. Image: Kath Flannery.
Bus lanes considered for North Deeside Road, from Aberdeen to Banchory
18
9
Robert Merchant stole money from a Banchory carwash using a crowbar. Image: Facebook.
Carwash crowbar thief caught red-handed with bags of stolen jewellery
10
Another weather warning of snow and ice has been issued. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Coldest night in March for more than 10 years recorded – with another snow…

More from Press and Journal

Dante Polvara. Image SNS
Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara makes loan switch to US second-tier team Charleston Battery
Aberdeen's popular Umbrella Project will be returning in May. Image: Aberdeen Inspired.
Aberdeen's popular Umbrella Project plans on returning to Shiprow in May
Western Isles Hospital, Stornoway. Image: Supplied.
'Most significant disruption to patient services since pandemic': NHS boss hits out at Loganair…
Resurfacing works will be carried out overnight at the Seaton roundabout from March 20. Image: Google Maps.
Major Aberdeen roundabout to shut overnight for two weeks for resurfacing
The three River Dee ambassadors are Al Peake, Robson Green and Dame Katherine Grainger. Image: Kim Cessford / River Dee Trust.
Robson Green and Dame Katherine Grainger to promote River Dee's work to save under-threat…
26/07/19 BETFRED CUP (GROUP C) ELGIN CITY vs HIBERNIAN (0-2) BOROUGH BRIGGS - ELGIN A General View of Borough Briggs
Elgin City striker told police he knew friends were betting on booking, fraud trial…
A five-year-old boy has died in hospital following the crash on Monday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Five-year-old boy dies a day after crash near Inverness Airport
The lorry fire has damaged the road. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
A9 to shut at Aviemore tonight for repairs following lorry fire
Peat and Diesel are the second headliner to be announced for Tall Ships in Shetland. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'This is a great opportunity': Peat and Diesel confirmed as second headliner for Tall…
The breakdown, Steve Scott: No talk, but long past time Scotland walked the walk…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented