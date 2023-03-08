Eden Court to host event to help people hit hardest by the cost-of-living crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An event to help people in Inverness hit the hardest by rising costs and other issues is being held later this month.

Several support organisations and charities will attend the event at Eden Court on March 22 to guide residents on what help is available.

It will run from 11am-3pm.

Although not specific to the cost-of-living crisis, the event will also support those with issues like drugs and alcohol, mental health and well-being and community safety.

Financial advice will be offered by the Highland Council welfare team, who will also be on hand to distribute clothing and supplies as part of the new Halo initiative.

The event is part of the council’s #HelpingHandHighland campaign, which has been running since Christmas, helping signpost people to help online.

Prices on everything from food, energy and bare essentials have been rising for months and have stretched household budgets to breaking point.

Organisations participating include the Care and Learning Alliance, Mikeysline, Inverness Women’s Aid, Thriving Families and Safe, Strong and Free.

Highland Council’s executive chief officer for health, well-being and social Care, Fiona Duncan, said: “This is the first time we have done anything like this here in Highland and to have all these agencies and their expertise under one roof is a great opportunity for people.

“There will, I am sure, be lots of people out there with concerns about issues which are having an adverse effect on their lives, and this event is a great opportunity to seek out advice which has the potential to make a real difference.”

Mhairi Grant, independent chairwoman of the Child Protection committee, added: “We recognise the huge pressure on families, individuals and young people and this event is an opportunity for the collective agencies to provide support and protection where it is needed most.”