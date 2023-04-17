Kintail Mountain Rescue Team appeals for new members

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A mountain rescue team covering the north-west Highlands is appealing for new members to help them continue saving lives.

Experienced mountaineers are wanted for the Kintail Mountain Rescue Team.

And although they need to be “driven and determined”, the team has stressed prospective new members do not need to be the “finished article”.

Kintail MRT primarily covers the vast area between Kyle of Lochalsh and Invermoriston, which includes Glen Affric, the Five Sisters of Kintail and the South Shiel Ridge.

In a social media post, the group posted: “We’re not looking for the finished article. If you are rusty with navigation, abseiling, knots, and first aid, we’ll help you improve.

“You’ll have a year as a trainee to get acquainted, to train and learn the patch. After that, if you’re ready, then we’ll take you on and kit you out.

“We want energy, creativity, drive and determination… and we want you to have some fun, enjoy camaraderie and a feeling of belonging to something worthwhile.

“If you’re not as fit as you’d like to be, then get out there and prove to yourself and us that you can walk for six hours with a heavy rucksack.”

Ideal candidates will live within or close to the area, to ensure quick response times for emergency situations.

Team leader Lara Hinde is keen to hear from any women who would like to join.

Training takes place on the first Sunday of the month and trainees will also be encouraged to take part in occasional Scottish Mountain Rescue training sessions.

Mountaineers battle 95mph winds to rescue stranded walker

One of the team’s most recent high-profile rescues involved them battling for two days to find missing hillwalker Dr John Pike.

Mr Pike, from Bristol, was found “cold but alert” after enduring 95mph hour winds and low temperatures on an open hillside above Loch Coruisk in Skye.

He became stranded after hurting his leg.

For two days, more than 50 rescue volunteers endured gale-force winds as Storm Otto took hold.

More than 43,000 homes were left without power as winds of up to 12mph were recorded across the Highlands and Islands and Grampian.

Find out more

To find out more about getting involved with Kintail Mountain Rescue Team, contact team leader Ms Hinde or training officer Dan Moss.

Alternatively, head to a training day to find out more. E-mail training@kintailmrt.org.uk to arrange or contact the group on Facebook.