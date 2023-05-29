Theft at Inverness builders merchants prompts police investigation

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An investigation has been launched following a theft from an Inverness builders merchant.

Jewson on Stadium Road was broken between 7pm on Saturday and 9am on Sunday.

A quantity of composite decking, wooden fence posts and roofing materials were stolen from the yard.

Police have confirmed that a white luton-style van was seen in the area at the time of the theft.

Officers have been carrying out inquiries in the area and reviewing CCTV footage as part of their investigation.

Anyone with information is being asked to come forward and assist police with their inquiries.

Detective Sergeant Michael Cosh said: “Our initial inquiries have revealed that a white luton-style van was used during this theft.

“We are continuing to carry out enquiries, gather and study CCTV from in and around the local area to assist us in establishing more information on this crime.

“If you were in the area between the times stated and saw anything suspicious, or have any information that may assist our investigation, please contact 101 with reference number 1501 of May 28.

“Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”