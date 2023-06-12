Busy Inverness road to get resurfaced next month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Busy Inverness road to get resurfaced next month

Culcabock Road will be resurfaced overnight - with residents assured the noisiest stage of work will be done by 11pm.

By Chris Cromar
Culcabock Road.
Culcabock Road in Inverness will be resurfaced. Image: Google Maps.

Resurfacing work will be carried out on a busy Inverness road near Raigmore hospital next month.

Works on the city’s Culcabock Road will be carried out overnight on July 6 and 7.

The works will be carried out from 7pm until 7am each night, and Highland Council has assured nearby residents that the noisiest work – removing the existing surface – will be carried out before 11pm.

The local authority said the project was being carried out overnight to minimise traffic disruption.

Visual map of Culcabock Road.
The works will be done by Highland Council. Image: Highland Council.

The first night of work will plane out the existing road surface in the area and if required adjust the levels of any ironwork.

Highland Council said that the work to remove the existing road surface will be carried out before 11pm, to “minimise the impact” of any noise disturbance on local residents.

The second new surfacing will then be laid on the Friday night.

From Sunday June 25, resurfacing works will take place on Old Perth Road in Inverness, with it scheduled to take place over five consecutive weekends.

