Busy Inverness road to get resurfaced next month

Resurfacing work will be carried out on a busy Inverness road near Raigmore hospital next month.

Works on the city’s Culcabock Road will be carried out overnight on July 6 and 7.

The works will be carried out from 7pm until 7am each night, and Highland Council has assured nearby residents that the noisiest work – removing the existing surface – will be carried out before 11pm.

The local authority said the project was being carried out overnight to minimise traffic disruption.

The first night of work will plane out the existing road surface in the area and if required adjust the levels of any ironwork.

Highland Council said that the work to remove the existing road surface will be carried out before 11pm, to “minimise the impact” of any noise disturbance on local residents.

The second new surfacing will then be laid on the Friday night.

From Sunday June 25, resurfacing works will take place on Old Perth Road in Inverness, with it scheduled to take place over five consecutive weekends.