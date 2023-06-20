Trio of short-term lets approved despite concern raised over Inverness housing shortage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Trio of short-term lets approved despite concern raised over Inverness housing shortage

Highland Council's licensing committee discussed the applications today.

By Stuart Findlay
King Street in Inverness. Image: Google
King Street in Inverness. Image: Google

Highland councillors have approved three short-term let licences in Inverness – despite concerns raised about noise, parking and a housing shortage.

Members of the council’s licensing committee met today to determine whether or not to approve the applications for King Street and two from Carlton Terrace in the Highland capital.

A fourth application for Fraser Avenue in Dornoch was also discussed and approved.

The Scottish Parliament approved legislation last year to introduce a new mandatory licensing scheme for short-term lets from October 1, 2022.

The result has been a raft of new applications from landlords.

Most of those have been approved by council planning officers behind closed doors.

But each of today’s four applications received objections – prompting their cases to be heard by the committee.

Dornoch application approved

The first application came from Sarah Greeff for her property in Dornoch.

The committee heard she had been running it as an Airbnb for seven years.

An objection from Gemma Mackenzie said: “I am concerned there is already a shortage of homes for families.

“This is a worry for a small town that requires more available private rented houses.

“I am concerned that holiday lets come with antisocial problems, causing noise and loud parties.”

Mrs Greeff was present at the committee and responded that the objection seemed to focus on what people read in negative stories about Airbnb in the media.

She added: “I’ve loved running this. I can see who’s coming, meet them and give them a reference.

“This whole licence process we’re having to go through now gives even more assurances. I will do everything I can to give them a great experience in Dornoch.”

The committee agreed unanimously to grant the licence.

‘Inverness is a tourist city’

The second application was for a two-bedroom bungalow in King Street, close to Inverness city centre.

Objector Margaret Mahon said she believed the property should be used as a residential property where tenants are “properly vetted to ensure they are not sex offenders”.

Her reasoning was that the house is across the road from St Joseph’s Primary School.

Mrs Mahon’s objection also said there had been too much disruption from guests coming and going on the street and slamming car doors.

Highland Council’s Inverness headquarters. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

She added: “There is a housing shortage in Inverness. The majority of this street should be for residential use to rebuild the community.”

Applicants Michael and Dawn Dow appeared at the committee.

During an extensive rundown, Mr Dow said: “We market exclusively on the Airbnb platform.

“This platform has verified profile checking. No one can become a member without submitting their driving licence or passport.

“The property is closed to St Joseph’s Primary, that is true. But so is the Premier Inn.

“Inverness is a tourist city and hopefully it always will be. The tourists I meet on King Street always love the place and want to be here.”

Councillors approved the application unanimously.

Objector raises parking issue in Millburn Road

The meeting’s final two short-term let applications were both for flats in Carlton Terrace on Millburn Road.

Vlad Moore objected to both on the grounds that guests were being instructed to leave their cars in residents only parking in nearby Millburn Place.

He said: “Operators of these flats direct their guests to park in front of our property, which is across the road at a residential car park strictly for Millburn Place residents.

“I struggle personally to find places to park as my dedicated space is often occupied by their guests.

“Last time, they parked so badly they blocked one of our neighbours’ car.”

Carlton Terrace in Millburn Road, Inverness. Image: Google

Caol and Mallaig councillor John Grafton said he “sympathised” with the objector.

But Gary Somers, a solicitor in Highland Council’s licensing team, said the issue had been addressed by the first applicant Sophie Cameron in a written submission.

The second applicant, Euan Smillie, appeared before the committee.

He said: “I have never had any guests parked [at Millburn Place] and I don’t do this myself.

“The spaces are in walking distance of the city centre. It is far more likely they are doing so for conveniences and are not residents, or guests of residents.”

The committee approved both short-term licences unanimously.

More from Press and Journal

Kyle Turner in action for Partick Thistle in their Premiership play-off tie against Ross County
Ross County in talks to sign Kyle Turner following his departure from Partick Thistle
King Street in Inverness. Image: Google
Let there be fit like: Retired Peterhead solicitor translates the Bible into Doric in…
King Street in Inverness. Image: Google
'It's heartbreaking': Could banning camping and barbeques be the only way to solve the…
King Street in Inverness. Image: Google
Man jailed after £11,000 of drugs stashed in jar hidden near public footpath
King Street in Inverness. Image: Google
Ron McNaughton: To stop catastrophic food crime, we must get on the front foot
King Street in Inverness. Image: Google
Public consultation on new Home Bargains in Inverness to take place today
King Street in Inverness. Image: Google
REVIEW: Circa Waves Hit Aberdeen's shores with indie rock
King Street in Inverness. Image: Google
Interior design: The dated trends that may never come back
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Quad bike thief left behind DNA on balaclava he dropped at farm
King Street in Inverness. Image: Google
Sean Wallace: Signing Leighton Clarkson is an audacious investment - and Aberdeen could be…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]