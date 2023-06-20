Trio of short-term lets approved despite concern raised over Inverness housing shortage

Highland councillors have approved three short-term let licences in Inverness – despite concerns raised about noise, parking and a housing shortage.

Members of the council’s licensing committee met today to determine whether or not to approve the applications for King Street and two from Carlton Terrace in the Highland capital.

A fourth application for Fraser Avenue in Dornoch was also discussed and approved.

The Scottish Parliament approved legislation last year to introduce a new mandatory licensing scheme for short-term lets from October 1, 2022.

The result has been a raft of new applications from landlords.

Most of those have been approved by council planning officers behind closed doors.

But each of today’s four applications received objections – prompting their cases to be heard by the committee.

Dornoch application approved

The first application came from Sarah Greeff for her property in Dornoch.

The committee heard she had been running it as an Airbnb for seven years.

An objection from Gemma Mackenzie said: “I am concerned there is already a shortage of homes for families.

“This is a worry for a small town that requires more available private rented houses.

“I am concerned that holiday lets come with antisocial problems, causing noise and loud parties.”

Mrs Greeff was present at the committee and responded that the objection seemed to focus on what people read in negative stories about Airbnb in the media.

She added: “I’ve loved running this. I can see who’s coming, meet them and give them a reference.

“This whole licence process we’re having to go through now gives even more assurances. I will do everything I can to give them a great experience in Dornoch.”

The committee agreed unanimously to grant the licence.

‘Inverness is a tourist city’

The second application was for a two-bedroom bungalow in King Street, close to Inverness city centre.

Objector Margaret Mahon said she believed the property should be used as a residential property where tenants are “properly vetted to ensure they are not sex offenders”.

Her reasoning was that the house is across the road from St Joseph’s Primary School.

Mrs Mahon’s objection also said there had been too much disruption from guests coming and going on the street and slamming car doors.

She added: “There is a housing shortage in Inverness. The majority of this street should be for residential use to rebuild the community.”

Applicants Michael and Dawn Dow appeared at the committee.

During an extensive rundown, Mr Dow said: “We market exclusively on the Airbnb platform.

“This platform has verified profile checking. No one can become a member without submitting their driving licence or passport.

“The property is closed to St Joseph’s Primary, that is true. But so is the Premier Inn.

“Inverness is a tourist city and hopefully it always will be. The tourists I meet on King Street always love the place and want to be here.”

Councillors approved the application unanimously.

Objector raises parking issue in Millburn Road

The meeting’s final two short-term let applications were both for flats in Carlton Terrace on Millburn Road.

Vlad Moore objected to both on the grounds that guests were being instructed to leave their cars in residents only parking in nearby Millburn Place.

He said: “Operators of these flats direct their guests to park in front of our property, which is across the road at a residential car park strictly for Millburn Place residents.

“I struggle personally to find places to park as my dedicated space is often occupied by their guests.

“Last time, they parked so badly they blocked one of our neighbours’ car.”

Caol and Mallaig councillor John Grafton said he “sympathised” with the objector.

But Gary Somers, a solicitor in Highland Council’s licensing team, said the issue had been addressed by the first applicant Sophie Cameron in a written submission.

The second applicant, Euan Smillie, appeared before the committee.

He said: “I have never had any guests parked [at Millburn Place] and I don’t do this myself.

“The spaces are in walking distance of the city centre. It is far more likely they are doing so for conveniences and are not residents, or guests of residents.”

The committee approved both short-term licences unanimously.