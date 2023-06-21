And finally: Gordon says farewell after more than 30 years of chairing Highland media awards

After more than 30 years of scrutinising the Highlands and Islands media, Gordon Fyfe is stepping down from a headline role.

Gordon is handing over the reins as chairman of the Highlands and Islands Media Awards judging panel, a role he took up in 1991.

His successor is STV Highlands and Islands reporter Nicola McAlley who has been a member of the panel for many years.

Gordon, 70, was a newspaper reporter for 20 years, including with the Press and Journal.

He later spent 24 years as public relations manager at Highland Regional Council and The Highland Council.

North has a thriving media industry

A distinguished player with Caledonian FC in the 1970s, he is currently a director with Inverness Caledonian Thistle, joint chair of the ICT Community Trust and co-ordinator of the Inverness Football Memories Project.

He is also a former president of Inverness Golf Club.

He said it has been an honour to chair the judging panel for 32 years.

“We are so fortunate to have such a thriving newspaper and broadcasting industry in our large and diverse region, where communication is so vital.

“The industry is adapting to a period of rapid change as it embraces the digital age and recognises the importance of the environment and sustainability in our communities.

“Nicola has been a much-valued member of the judging panel for a number of years.

“She has the experience and expertise to take the awards forward in a hugely positive way.

“She will do a great job.”

Nicola has been STV’s voice of the Highlands for 23 years.

She said: “Having served on the judging panel for the past few years, I know the level of journalistic talent we have in the Highlands and Islands and I’m honoured to be asked to take on this new role.

“Our industry is constantly evolving and colleagues are constantly adapting to fresh challenges while providing high quality content, whichever format they are working in.

She paid tribute to Gordon: “His are very big shoes to fill and I look forward to working with the team involved in highlighting the best of those working in newspapers, magazines, broadcast, photography and online”.

P&J reporters Stuart Findlay, Donna MacAllister and Peter Ranscombe who picked up honours at the Highlands and Islands Media Awards this year.Reporters from The Press and Journal were recognised at the 2023 media awards.

The 2024 Highlands and Islands Press Ball and Media Awards (HIPBMA) will be held on February 2 in the Kingsmills Hotel, Inverness.

