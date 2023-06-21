And finally: Gordon says farewell after more than 30 years of chairing Highland media awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
And finally: Gordon says farewell after more than 30 years of chairing Highland media awards

TV reporter Nicola takes over lead role in Highlands and Islands journalists' contest

By Reporter
Nicola McAlley is taking over from Gordon Fyfe as chair of the Highlands and Islands Media Awards judges. Image Ewen Weatherspoon.
Nicola McAlley is taking over from Gordon Fyfe as chair of the Highlands and Islands Media Awards judges. Image Ewen Weatherspoon.

After more than 30 years of scrutinising the Highlands and Islands media, Gordon Fyfe is stepping down from a headline role.

Gordon is handing over the reins as chairman of the Highlands and Islands Media Awards judging panel, a role he took up in 1991.

His successor is STV Highlands and Islands reporter Nicola McAlley who has been a member of the panel for many years.

Gordon, 70, was a newspaper reporter for 20 years, including with the Press and Journal.

He later spent 24 years as public relations manager at Highland Regional Council and The Highland Council.

North has a thriving media industry

A distinguished player with Caledonian FC in the 1970s, he is currently a director with Inverness Caledonian Thistle, joint chair of the ICT Community Trust and co-ordinator of the Inverness Football Memories Project.

He is also a former president of Inverness Golf Club.

He said it has been an honour to chair the judging panel for 32 years.

“We are so fortunate to have such a thriving newspaper and broadcasting industry in our large and diverse region, where communication is so vital.

“The industry is adapting to a period of rapid change as it embraces the digital age and recognises the importance of the environment and sustainability in our communities.

“Nicola has been a much-valued member of the judging panel for a number of years.

“She has the experience and expertise to take the awards forward in a hugely positive way.

“She will do a great job.”

Nicola succeeeds Gordon who has chaired the judging panel for 32 years. Image Ewen Weatherspoon

Nicola has been STV’s voice of the Highlands for 23 years.

She said: “Having served on the judging panel for the past few years, I know the level of journalistic talent we have in the Highlands and Islands and I’m honoured to be asked to take on this new role.

“Our industry is constantly evolving and colleagues are constantly adapting to fresh challenges while providing high quality content, whichever format they are working in.

She paid tribute to Gordon: “His are very big shoes to fill and I look forward to working with the team involved in highlighting the best of those working in newspapers, magazines, broadcast, photography and online”.

P&J reporters Stuart Findlay, Donna MacAllister  and Peter Ranscombe who picked up honours at the Highlands and Islands Media Awards this year.Reporters from The Press and Journal were recognised at the 2023 media awards.

The 2024 Highlands and Islands Press Ball and Media Awards (HIPBMA) will be held on February 2 in the Kingsmills Hotel, Inverness.

Are you interested in all the latest news and updates from Inverness? If so, why not join our new Facebook group.

