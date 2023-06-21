Oban Camanachd captain frustrated to miss Glasgow Celtic Society Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oban Camanachd captain frustrated to miss Glasgow Celtic Society Cup final

A broken finger has ruled Daniel Sloss out of the showpiece match against Glasgow Mid Argyll.

By Alasdair Bruce
Oban's Daniel Sloss, left, challenges Michael Russell of Newtonmore. Image: Neil Paterson.
He’ll hit every ball over the course of the 90 minutes but Oban Camanachd captain Daniel Sloss will have to be content to do so from the sidelines during Saturday’s Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Challenge Cup final.

Sloss, a winner in 2018 and 2019, has come to terms with the fact that he won’t play this time around against holders Glasgow Mid Argyll at Peterson Park due to a broken finger.

He said: “The finger had to be wired to help it heal and when they told me the wire wouldn’t be removed until the day before the final, I knew I was out.

“I’m gutted not to be involved, especially as playing in the final with my younger brother Matthew Sloss would have been great.

“We have some massive games coming up and I just need to get fully fit for them and at least I can still do fitness training for now.”

The sides’ respective league positions suggest Oban Camanachd are favourites.

Sloss said: “GMA probably weren’t favourites against Kyles in last year’s final and they still lifted the trophy, and respect to them for that, whilst we expected to win in 2021 but Kyles beat us on penalties, so we’ll take nothing for granted.

“In our eyes, we feel we should dominate this competition for the next five years and use it as a stepping-stone to national success.

“It’s just a case of getting it all to click, blending our experienced players with the younger ones.

“We have the likes of Daniel Cameron and Scott Mckillop who are a bit more experienced while Alexander MacDonald in only 16 and he has been brilliant this season.

“My younger brother Matthew Sloss is only 15 and he plays up front.

“He’s a good playmaker and he links up really well with our top scorer Malcolm Clark.”

It will be an early start for Sloss as, along with his father Stephen Sloss, he looks after the Oban Camanachd under-17 side who play their Glasgow Mid Argyll counterparts in the MacQuisten Cup final at 12.30pm.

“It will be a long day but hopefully a successful one,” he added.

Sweeney feeling optimistic

Glasgow Mid Argyll captain John Sweeney has had his fair share of injuries to deal with this season, but he is fit for the final and believes last year’s experience will help his side in the lead up to the game.

“Having gone through it all last year, I get the feeling we are more relaxed as a squad this time around,” he said.

“We have had a bit of a transition this year as a few players moved away from the area.

“To replace them, we have introduced five or six players into this year’s squad, but the others will help them in the lead up to the game.”

Sweeney previously played for Lochaber and Aberdeen University, joining Glasgow Mid Argyll in 2019 after relocating to the central belt a couple of years earlier.

The side won promotion to shinty’s top-flight in his first season and he played wing centre in last year’s cup winning side, GMA’s first success in 42 years.

He recognises the challenge ahead, adding: “Oban Camanachd are a very good side and are amongst the top two or three teams in the country.

“They have options in their squad and are an intelligent side who don’t waste the ball too often.

“They will be tough opponents, so we need to be at our best.

“I think the first 20 minutes will be key.

“If we keep it tight, we can grow into the game from there and there’s no doubt we have kept our best performances for the cup competitions this season.”

Both captains agree the midfield battle will be vital with Sweeney citing the importance of the area between buckshee back and midfield while Sloss states his team’s intent to play high up the park. The name of the winning team is engraved on the trophy as is the name of the winning captain and these crucial contests could decide whether that name is Daniel Sloss or John Sweeney.

Throw up is at 4.05pm and referee Craig Fisher will receive the Jack Asher memorial whistle.

