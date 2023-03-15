The mystery of R.F: Inverness family seeks to return gold cup final medal to rightful home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

The mystery of R.F: Inverness family seeks to return gold cup final medal to rightful home

By John Ross
March 15, 2023, 6:00 am
The medal has the initials R.F. on the back
The medal has the initials R.F. on the back

An Inverness family is hoping to solve a mystery surrounding the winner of a cup final medal won nearly 100 years ago.

The nine-carat gold medal is dated 1927-28, when Inverness Thistle won the Inverness Cup, and bears only the inscription R.F. on the back.

It is thought the initials refer to Roddy Fraser, Thistle’s left back in the late 1920s and 1930s.

He is known to have been captain of the Jags’ team that lifted the Scottish Qualifying Cup (Northern Section) in 1932-33.

Where is the medal now?

The medal was sold at Graham Budd Auctions in London in May 2018.

It was sold together in one lot with another Inverness Cup medal, from season 1933-34, won by Thistle team-mate and inside right, Jimmy Roy.

The starting bidding price for the medals was £350.

Both medals are now in the safe keeping of Jimmy Roy’s family who want to hear from anyone who can solve the R.F. mystery so the medal can be given to the winner’s family.

They are being helped by the Inverness Football Memories Project which holds monthly meetings at the Caledonian Stadium, where older recall football memories.

Mr Roy’s daughter, Mrs Janet Fraser, stays in Inverness.

She said: “My late mother gifted one of my dad’s medals to a friend. We heard nothing more about the matter until my daughter Fiona found out it was being sold at auction in London.

The Press and Journal reported in February 1933 on Inverness Thistle’s success in the Qualifying Cup

“Clearly, we were very keen to buy it and have it back in the family.

“The other Inverness Cup medal was included in the lot and that is how we have it.  Someone else was bidding against us so we know there is interest in the medal.

“We would love to hear from anyone who might be able to shed more light on the R.F. or, as we suspect, the family of Roddy Fraser.”

Jimmy Roy

Jimmy Roy, a plumber with British Rail, lived with his wife Jessie in Inverness. They lived close to Thistle’s former home ground at Kingsmills Park.

He became as famous for his gardening and horticultural prowess as his football skills. He won top awards at the Highland Horticultural and Tomato Growers Society on more than 20 occasions since 1953.

Jimmy had the distinction of winning the coveted Scottish Qualifying Cup (Northern Section) with both Inverness Thistle and Clachnacuddin.

Cup winners earned their supper

Thistle won the cup in 1932-33 beating Penicuik Athletic 4-3 at Elgin. Roddy Fraser and Jimmy Roy were in the winning team.

Also playing for Thistle that day was Willie Urquhart, whose son Billy was to play for Caledonian and Rangers.

A ‘complimentary supper’ was held at the Waverley Hotel in Inverness on February 1 1933. This was to mark the trophy success, the first in the club’s history.

The Inverness Football Memories project is a partnership between Inverness Caledonian Thistle Community Trust, Clachnacuddin FC and High Life Highland.

It is recording the history of association football in Inverness since its beginnings in the 1880s. It is hosted on the Am Baile website.

Are you interested in all the latest news and updates from Inverness? If so, why not join our new Facebook group.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Inverness

The plan envisages wider pavements and no through traffic in Academy Street
Academy Street: Inverness public gets chance to view traffic plans in series of drop-in…
An artist impression of new heritage centre at Ardersier Port
Plans revealed for Ardersier Port heritage centre and cafe
Great Glen Distillery has been shortlisted for two awards. Image Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Great Glen Distillery shortlisted for two start up awards
To go with story by Simon Warburton. ndustrial Biotechnology Innovation Centre), announcing the appointment of a Annelie du Plessis as new senior business engagement manager to support the growth of the Highlands and Islands? bioeconomy. Picture shows; Annelie du Plessis. Frame. Supplied by Frame Date; Unknown
Who's the boss? Highlands bioeconomy boosted by new appointment, also Rovco and Axis
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Cleaners sent to tidy hoarder's home find second haul of indecent images and videos…
There's confusion over where the new vaccination centres in the Highlands will be. Image: Chris Donnan/ DC Thomson
New locations for Highland vaccines... but no one can tell us where
The event will take place in August. Image: Donald MacLeod.
Scotland's history to come to life through re-enactments and story events
James Bissett believes more people would choose fossil fuel cars for getting about in the Highlands if rapid charger costs went up as proposed. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Inverness church minister goes viral after staunch defence of Gary Lineker's refugees tweet
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Nathan Cowie racially abused staff and trashed the shop after they refused to serve him alchol. Picture shows; Station News, Farraline Park. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Racially-abusive drunk threatened to 'trash' store when shop staff refused to sell him alcohol
Sarah Field, smiling, wearing a blue waterproof jacket in a wooded area
New kids' mental health charity is on the way to the Highlands

Most Read

1
Thainstone House, near Inverurie, is among the hotels changing hands. Image: Crerar Hotels
Investors swoop for seven north and north-east hotels
2
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
3
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
4
The last train pulled out of Meldrum station on December 30 1965, although the branch had handled only goods traffic since 1931 when the passenger service was withdrawn. It seems that by then most residents in the area preferred to take the bus to Inverurie or Aberdeen. The driver of the last train was Inverurie man Nicky Littlejohn, who recalled his life on the railways to members of Meldrum and Bourtie Heritage Society. LIBRARY PIC.
In pictures: 8 long-lost railway stations in Aberdeenshire and Moray
5
The new Wickes store will be built at Arnhall Business Park in Westhill. Image: Google Maps
‘An asset to Westhill’: Plans for new Wickes DIY shop approved by council
6
Police were called to reports of a disturbance on Summerfield Terrace. Image: Google Street View.
Police called to disturbance at Aberdeen property
7
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Derek Leith leaving EY Picture shows; l-r Moray Barber and Derek Leith of the Aberdeen office of EY. Aberdeen. Supplied by EY Date; 24/07/2020
Change at the top at EY in Aberdeen: Derek Leith to quit firm after…
8
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Andrew Burton took and possessed indecent images of children. He also caused a child to engage in sexual activity. Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre Andrew Burton. n/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; 14/03/2023
‘That was rather silly of me’: Man who photographed child caught with sick hoard…
9
Laura Smeaton and her dog, Jerry Lee, are celebrating after taking home a top prize from Crufts. Image: Laura Smeaton.
Celebrations for Peterculter handler and dog Jerry Lee after winning prize at Crufts
10
The plan envisages wider pavements and no through traffic in Academy Street
Academy Street: Inverness public gets chance to view traffic plans in series of drop-in…

More from Press and Journal

Alan Masson from Aberdeen playing short mat bowls for Scotland.
'This is our chance to showcase the sport' - Short Mat Bowls World Championships…
Josh Meekings was a Scottish Cup winner with Caley Thistle.
Josh Meekings refutes suggestion Caley Thistle or Falkirk will not be worthy of Scottish…
Merchant stashed drugs in a candyfloss tub. Image: Facebook
Aberdeen drug dealer stashed cocaine and heroin inside candyfloss tub
BBC director general, Tim Davie (Image: Hannah McKay/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)
Derek Tucker: BBC tying itself in knots over policy was inevitable
A protester holds a placard in support of football pundit Gary Lineker (Image: Mike Ruane/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)
Iain Maciver: Jumping to conclusions just got cosier in fur-lined Crocs
Formartine United striker Julian Wade. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Formartine United's Julian Wade wants more after hitting 20-goal target ahead of Highland League…
Consultation on the Nairn land began on Tuesday, March 14. Image: Google Maps
Consultation on Nairn strip of land by Seaman's Hall begins
Aberdeen interim Manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 defeat of Dundee United. Image: SNS
Aberdeen should delay appointing new boss as Barry Robson could secure a top-six finish,…
Andy Macrae in action for Brora Rangers. Image: Jasperimage.
Andy Macrae urges Brora Rangers to lay down marker against Highland League leaders Buckie…
Ben Healy could make his Scotland debut against Italy on Saturday.
Six Nations: Italy game not being used as developmental opportunity, say Scotland

Editor's Picks

Most Commented