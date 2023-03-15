The mystery of R.F: Inverness family seeks to return gold cup final medal to rightful home

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Inverness family is hoping to solve a mystery surrounding the winner of a cup final medal won nearly 100 years ago.

The nine-carat gold medal is dated 1927-28, when Inverness Thistle won the Inverness Cup, and bears only the inscription R.F. on the back.

It is thought the initials refer to Roddy Fraser, Thistle’s left back in the late 1920s and 1930s.

He is known to have been captain of the Jags’ team that lifted the Scottish Qualifying Cup (Northern Section) in 1932-33.

Where is the medal now?

The medal was sold at Graham Budd Auctions in London in May 2018.

It was sold together in one lot with another Inverness Cup medal, from season 1933-34, won by Thistle team-mate and inside right, Jimmy Roy.

The starting bidding price for the medals was £350.

Both medals are now in the safe keeping of Jimmy Roy’s family who want to hear from anyone who can solve the R.F. mystery so the medal can be given to the winner’s family.

They are being helped by the Inverness Football Memories Project which holds monthly meetings at the Caledonian Stadium, where older recall football memories.

Mr Roy’s daughter, Mrs Janet Fraser, stays in Inverness.

She said: “My late mother gifted one of my dad’s medals to a friend. We heard nothing more about the matter until my daughter Fiona found out it was being sold at auction in London.

“Clearly, we were very keen to buy it and have it back in the family.

“The other Inverness Cup medal was included in the lot and that is how we have it. Someone else was bidding against us so we know there is interest in the medal.

“We would love to hear from anyone who might be able to shed more light on the R.F. or, as we suspect, the family of Roddy Fraser.”

Jimmy Roy

Jimmy Roy, a plumber with British Rail, lived with his wife Jessie in Inverness. They lived close to Thistle’s former home ground at Kingsmills Park.

He became as famous for his gardening and horticultural prowess as his football skills. He won top awards at the Highland Horticultural and Tomato Growers Society on more than 20 occasions since 1953.

Jimmy had the distinction of winning the coveted Scottish Qualifying Cup (Northern Section) with both Inverness Thistle and Clachnacuddin.

Cup winners earned their supper

Thistle won the cup in 1932-33 beating Penicuik Athletic 4-3 at Elgin. Roddy Fraser and Jimmy Roy were in the winning team.

Also playing for Thistle that day was Willie Urquhart, whose son Billy was to play for Caledonian and Rangers.

A ‘complimentary supper’ was held at the Waverley Hotel in Inverness on February 1 1933. This was to mark the trophy success, the first in the club’s history.

The Inverness Football Memories project is a partnership between Inverness Caledonian Thistle Community Trust, Clachnacuddin FC and High Life Highland.

It is recording the history of association football in Inverness since its beginnings in the 1880s. It is hosted on the Am Baile website.

