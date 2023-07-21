Scott Ross on finding his ‘buzz’ for football again at Peterhead under stewardship of close friends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Ross on finding his ‘buzz’ for football again at Peterhead under stewardship of close friends

Ross returned to the Blue Toon for his third spell after leaving Cove Rangers earlier this summer.

By Sophie Goodwin
Peterhead's Scott Ross and Partick Thistle's Ben Stanway battle for a header in the Viaplay Cup.
Scott Ross in action for Peterhead against Partick Thistle. Image: Duncan Brown.

Scott Ross is back enjoying his football after leaving Cove Rangers to join Peterhead.

The defender, 32, made the switch from Balmoral Stadium to Balmoor earlier this summer following Cove’s relegation from the Championship.

This is Ross’ third spell at Peterhead, having enjoyed a six-year spell between 2011 and 2017 before joining Cove, while he spent a season on loan with the Buchan outfit during his Aberdeen days.

At Balmoor, Ross has reunited not only with his former team-mates but life-long friends: co-managers Ryan Strachan and Jordon Brown.

And working under the player-manager duo has helped reignite Ross’ love for the game.

“I’ve got a new found buzz for football against this season,” said Ross. “I’m really enjoying working with the new squad.

“Working with Ryan and Jordon has been strange, but the way they have been so far has just been brilliant. They’ve taken to the job and have been second to none.

Peterhead co-managers Ryan Strachan, left, and Jordon Brown, right. Image: Duncan Brown.

“I’ve played with Ryan since I was about 13 at Aberdeen and I went to school with Jordon, so our connections are much more than just football.

“They’re two of my closest friends, so I’m delighted to see them do well.

“Becoming a manager at such a high-level club could be a daunting task, but they’ve taken it to to it very well. They’ve taken the club to a new level with the professionalism and training sessions.”

Ross has good feeling about new season

After suffering relegation with Cove last season, Ross is determined to have a positive campaign with the Blue Toon, who were also relegated and will play in League Two this term.

“I was at Cove for six years and the way last season went, not getting the results or performing to the level we should have, was tough,” said Ross.

“Coming back to Peterhead and having Ryan and Jordon as the managers, you want to work hard for them as your friends, but I have the added responsibility of being a senior player.

“I want to help drive the levels of performances with the younger players and make sure we’re all pulling in the right direction for the club.”

Peterhead kicked off their competitive season last weekend with a 1-1 draw against Partick Thistle in the Viaplay Cup, but missed out on a bonus point after losing the penalty shootout.

Scott Ross blocks a strike from Partick Thistle’s Brian Graham. Image: Duncan Brown.

Ross believes it is an encouraging start ahead of the Blue Toon’s next Group B match against Dundee United at Tannadice on Saturday.

United have lost their opening two matches of the competition against Spartans and Thistle, and manager Jim Goodwin is already under pressure.

However, Ross says Peterhead must focus on themselves and go into the match confident of their chances of taking a result against the Championship outfit.

“The Partick Thistle game was a very positive start,” said Ross. “Dundee United is going to be another tough test, they’re a full-time outfit.

“They haven’t had the results in their last two games, but they will be looking to get their season started against us. We’ve just to look at what we can do and perform at the level we know we can.

“We will go down there confident and aim to get a positive result.”

