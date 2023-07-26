Cabot Highlands unveils expansions plans with aim of creating an ‘awe-inspiring destination’

About 175 jobs are being created with a multi-million pound expansion of the Cabot Highlands golf resort outside Inverness.

Work will start in the autumn on an extended 11,000 square foot clubhouse with new dining areas.

Construction of 25 on–site lodges will also begin next year.

Both are due to open in 2025.

The design has also been revealed for the much-anticipated second course which is currently being built.

The new Tom Doak course will be ready for preview play late next year, with a grand opening planned for spring 2025.

New course built around Castle Stuart

The developments represent major progress on the site that was taken over last year by Cabot, the Canadian developer of residential and golf communities.

The second championship course is being created next to the renowned Castle Stuart Golf Links which opened in 2009.

It is being built around the 400-year-old Castle Stuart, with many holes featuring the landmark.

Lonnie Burn will also feature on three of the holes and many shots will be towards Ben Wyvis and Munlochy Bay.

Interestingly, the fairways on the first and 18th holes will cross over.

The new design features in a new parchment by Renaissance Golf.

The acclaimed golf architect Tom Doak, who has six courses ranked in the world’s top 100, says it aims to harken back to the feel of a course that players could experience 200 years ago.

He said: “At Cabot Highlands, our vision is to create a strategic course that exudes organic beauty and incorporates natural obstacles reminiscent of ancient links from the earliest days of golf.

“As architects, our greatest joy is to try to sort out the best way to have fun over a raw piece of ground, but the ultimate success is to leave our future golfers a primed canvas for individualised exploration.”

Resort ‘will stand the test of time’

Ben Cowan-Dewar, CEO and co-founder of Cabot, added: “In the historic home of golf, we looked to Tom to create something special, and perhaps unconventional by modern standards.

“His vision of resurrecting an old true-links style course will serve as a great complement to the beloved Castle Stuart Golf Links.

“We hope to create an awe-inspiring destination anchored by incredible golf that will stand the test of time for generations to come.”

The new clubhouse will feature a top-floor whisky and cigar bar, (with an outdoor balcony area for smoking), as well as a clubhouse bar and restaurant.

There will also be new retail, locker rooms and communal gathering points.

The resort extension continues the work of the late Mark Parsinen, who began the Castle Stuart project in 2004.

Stuart McColm, general manager of Cabot Highlands, said: “Since opening our 2023 golf season at Cabot Highlands we have been met with incredible excitement from our community and visitors alike.

“Ben and the Cabot team are the perfect stewards for our historic property.

“They continue to provide the evidence of their commitment. Working alongside a visionary such as Tom Doak sets the stage for a remarkable resort and golf experience that would make our beloved founder, Mark Parsinen, very proud.”

