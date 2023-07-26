Cabot Highlands unveils expansions plans with aim of creating an ‘awe-inspiring destination’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cabot Highlands unveils expansions plans with aim of creating an ‘awe-inspiring destination’

An extended clubhouse, lodges and a new course are all due to open in 2025.

By John Ross
A new parchment has been designed for Cabot Highlands' second course, which is currently being built. Image: Cabot Highlands
A new parchment has been designed for Cabot Highlands' second course, which is currently being built. Image: Cabot Highlands

About 175 jobs are being created with a multi-million pound expansion of the Cabot Highlands golf resort outside Inverness.

Work will start in the autumn on an extended 11,000 square foot clubhouse with new dining areas.

Construction of 25 on–site lodges will also begin next year.

Both are due to open in 2025.

The design has also been revealed for the much-anticipated second course which is currently being built.

The new Tom Doak course will be ready for preview play late next year, with a grand opening planned for spring 2025.

New course built around Castle Stuart

The developments represent major progress on the site that was taken over last year by Cabot, the Canadian developer of residential and golf communities.

The second championship course is being created next to the renowned Castle Stuart Golf Links which opened in 2009.

It is being built around the 400-year-old Castle Stuart, with many holes featuring the landmark.

Lonnie Burn will also feature on three of the holes and many shots will be towards Ben Wyvis and Munlochy Bay.

Interestingly, the fairways on the first and 18th holes will cross over.

The new design features in a new parchment by Renaissance Golf.

Ben Cowan-Dewar and Tom Doak on the site of Cabot Highlands’ second course

The acclaimed golf architect Tom Doak, who has six courses ranked in the world’s top 100, says it aims to harken back to the feel of a course that players could experience 200 years ago.

He said: “At Cabot Highlands, our vision is to create a strategic course that exudes organic beauty and incorporates natural obstacles reminiscent of ancient links from the earliest days of golf.

“As architects, our greatest joy is to try to sort out the best way to have fun over a raw piece of ground, but the ultimate success is to leave our future golfers a primed canvas for individualised exploration.”

Resort ‘will stand the test of time’

Ben Cowan-Dewar, CEO and co-founder of Cabot, added: “In the historic home of golf, we looked to Tom to create something special, and perhaps unconventional by modern standards.

“His vision of resurrecting an old true-links style course will serve as a great complement to the beloved Castle Stuart Golf Links.

“We hope to create an awe-inspiring destination anchored by incredible golf that will stand the test of time for generations to come.”

The new clubhouse will feature a top-floor whisky and cigar bar, (with an outdoor balcony area for smoking), as well as a clubhouse bar and restaurant.

There will also be new retail, locker rooms and communal gathering points.

Cabot CEO Ben Cowan-Dewar wants to make the Highland venue a gateway hub. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The resort extension continues the work of the late Mark Parsinen, who began the Castle Stuart project in 2004.

Stuart McColm, general manager of Cabot Highlands, said: “Since opening our 2023 golf season at Cabot Highlands we have been met with incredible excitement from our community and visitors alike.

“Ben and the Cabot team are the perfect stewards for our historic property.

“They continue to provide the evidence of their commitment. Working alongside a visionary such as Tom Doak sets the stage for a remarkable resort and golf experience that would make our beloved founder, Mark Parsinen, very proud.”

Inverness will become the home of golf for a time next year when Scotland’s biggest golf industry conference comes north with the help of The Press and Journal.

The Highland capital will host Scottish Golf Tourism Week for the first time from March 19-21 2024.

The event, being held in partnership with The P&J, will take place at the city’s Kingsmills Hotel.

Are you interested in all the latest news and updates from Inverness? If so, why not join our new Facebook group.

