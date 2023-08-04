PICTURES: Crowds out in force for Moy Country Fair 2023
Moy Country Fair is running today and tomorrow at Moy Estate, near Inverness.
By Shona Gossip and Emma Grady
Hundreds of people turned out for the first day of the ever-popular Moy Country Fair today.
From clay pigeon shooting, angling demonstrations and axe throwing to falconry, gun dog handling shows and a pet parade, there is plenty on offer for everyone.
Freestyle mountain bike stunt team Savage Skills dazzled the crowd with their BMX show, which will run again tomorrow. Other family-friendly entertainment includes bouncy castles, lawn games and music sensory sessions.
Foodies enjoyed tucking into this year’s line-up, with the return of the Food Tent and Food Theatre and first-time appearance from Inverness-based street food collective, The Highland Food and Drink Trail.
Moy Country Fair, at Moy Estate, near Inverness, runs again tomorrow from 9am-5.30pm.
Our photographer Sandy McCook was there to soak up the fun today.
Conversation