PICTURES: Crowds out in force for Moy Country Fair 2023

Hundreds of people turned out for the first day of the ever-popular Moy Country Fair today.

From clay pigeon shooting, angling demonstrations and axe throwing to falconry, gun dog handling shows and a pet parade, there is plenty on offer for everyone.

Freestyle mountain bike stunt team Savage Skills dazzled the crowd with their BMX show, which will run again tomorrow. Other family-friendly entertainment includes bouncy castles, lawn games and music sensory sessions.

Foodies enjoyed tucking into this year’s line-up, with the return of the Food Tent and Food Theatre and first-time appearance from Inverness-based street food collective, The Highland Food and Drink Trail.

Moy Country Fair, at Moy Estate, near Inverness, runs again tomorrow from 9am-5.30pm.

Our photographer Sandy McCook was there to soak up the fun today.

Did you make it into our gallery?