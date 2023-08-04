PICTURES: Crowds out in force for Moy Country Fair 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PICTURES: Crowds out in force for Moy Country Fair 2023

Moy Country Fair is running today and tomorrow at Moy Estate, near Inverness.

Grantown artist Angus Grant.
By Shona Gossip and Emma Grady

Hundreds of people turned out for the first day of the ever-popular Moy Country Fair today.

From clay pigeon shooting, angling demonstrations and axe throwing to falconry, gun dog handling shows and a pet parade, there is plenty on offer for everyone.

Freestyle mountain bike stunt team Savage Skills dazzled the crowd with their BMX show, which will run again tomorrow. Other family-friendly entertainment includes bouncy castles, lawn games and music sensory sessions.

Foodies enjoyed tucking into this year’s line-up, with the return of the Food Tent and Food Theatre and first-time appearance from Inverness-based street food collective, The Highland Food and Drink Trail.

Moy Country Fair, at Moy Estate, near Inverness, runs again tomorrow from 9am-5.30pm.

Our photographer Sandy McCook was there to soak up the fun today.

Did you make it into our gallery?

Fin MacCulloch of Knockfarrel as he tucks in to an early burger.
Crowds watch the many demonstrations.
Different works of art were for sale at the art stalls.
A competitor takes part in the fly casting competitions.
A horse shoeing demonstration in the main ring by Farrier Sarah Logie.
There were plenty food stalls to enjoy.
Enjoying lunch.
Archery was one of the fun activities for the public to take part in.
There was Tomatin whisky on sale.
Peter Fraser of Crathie who spent 43 years on the Invercauld Estate on Deeside as he receives the 2023 Ronnie Rose Award for Conservation and Education.
Alex Hogg,(left) Chairman of the Scottish Gamekeepers Association with Peter Fraser of Crathie.
Alex Hogg, Chairman of the Scottish Gamekeepers Association.
Twins in red tartan.
Dogs put on an excellent show.
Keith Threadgall gives a demonstration of portable sawmilling.
Cookery demonstration from chef Christopher Trotter from Fife.
Sheila Kennard of the Highland Hospice sets up their stall.
Participants in the shooting competition.
Public look through works of art by Grantown artist Angus Grant.

