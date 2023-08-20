Inverness Teen boy hospitalised as man arrested over ‘attack’ in Inverness city centre His condition is described as "stable". By Lauren Taylor August 20 2023, 2.53pm Share Teen boy hospitalised as man arrested over ‘attack’ in Inverness city centre Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/inverness/6065029/teen-hospital-alleged-assault-inverness/ Copy Link 0 comment The teen was taken to Raigmore Hospital following the incident. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson. A 16-year-old was taken to hospital following an alleged attack in Inverness city centre. Emergency services were called to reports of an assault near the Caledonian Canal at around 6pm on Saturday. A 16-year-old boy was taken to Raigmore Hospital following the incident. His condition is described as “stable”. A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. A police spokeswoman said: “We were called around 6pm on Saturday, 19 August to a report of an assault in the Telford Street area of Inverness. “A 16-year-old male youth was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment where his condition is described as stable. “A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.”
