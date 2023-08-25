Man in hospital following assault in Inverness

A man is in hospital after being assaulted in Inverness yesterday.

The incident occurred on Rowan Road in the Dalneigh area of the city just before 3pm on August 24.

Following the assault, a man was taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment.

It is not yet known the extent of the man’s injuries.

Police confirmed inquiries are ongoing.

A police spokeswoman said: “”Around 2.55 pm on Thursday, police were called to a report that a man had been assaulted in Rowan Road, Inverness.

“He was taken by ambulance to Raigmore Hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries into the incident are continuing.”