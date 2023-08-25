Man in hospital following assault in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Man in hospital following assault in Inverness

The incident took place in the Dalneigh area of the city.

By Ross Hempseed
Rowan Road in Inverness.
Rowan Road in Inverness. Image: Google Maps.

A man is in hospital after being assaulted in Inverness yesterday.

The incident occurred on Rowan Road in the Dalneigh area of the city just before 3pm on August 24.

Following the assault, a man was taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment.

It is not yet known the extent of the man’s injuries.

Police confirmed inquiries are ongoing.

A police spokeswoman said: “”Around 2.55 pm on Thursday, police were called to a report that a man had been assaulted in Rowan Road, Inverness.

“He was taken by ambulance to Raigmore Hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries into the incident are continuing.”

More from Inverness

Lightning strikes over the Vale of Belvoir, Leicestershire as the UK is now braced for torrential downpours and storms that will could cause flash flooding across large parts of the country. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday July 19, 2014. See PA story Weather Heat. Photo credit should read: Neil Squires/PA Wire
Thunderstorm warning for Aberdeenshire, Inverness and Moray: Where will worst of weather be?
Culloden Moor Inn is a modern building. The owners have said it is going to be closed.
Culloden Moor Inn has 'closed its doors' for the last time
Bagpipe Bistro is known for its burgers. Image: Supplied by Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson
7 trucks to visit for lip-smackingly good street food in Inverness
The owners of the Eastgate Shopping Centre want the Academy Street plans halted
Academy Street: Eastgate Centre bosses call for cars on thoroughfare between 10am and 4.30pm…
Mock up Loch Ness Monster in Loch Ness.
Potential hideaways found as search for Loch Ness Monster intensifies
A section of Raigmore Interchange was closed following a crash between a bike and a car. Image: Ross Hempseed / DC Thomson.
Cyclist taken to hospital after being 'struck' by car on Raigmore Interchange
Close-up of 20mph sign at Kyle of Lochalsh with Skye bridge behind.
'You couldn’t make it up, could you?': Readers react with confusion to Highland Council's…
2
The scheme aims to shift the focus from driving to walking, cycling and wheeling
'Help, please: Businesses plead for the public to object to Academy Street traffic scheme…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Stuart Lilley broke into churches across the Highlands and Moray Picture shows; Stuart Lilley / Dornoch Cathedral. N/a. Supplied by DC Thomson /Facebook Date; Unknown
Thief who targeted churches in Highland and Moray spared jail
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Christina Cameron found not guilty of causing death by careless driving after trial at Inverness Sheriff Court about fatal crash on Thurlow Road junction with Seafield Street in Nairn Picture shows; Christina Cameron found not guilty of causing death by careless driving after trial at Inverness Sheriff Court about fatal crash on Thurlow Road junction with Seafield Street in Nairn. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson (Christina Cameron) / Jasperimage (crash scene) Date; Unknown
Car crash pensioner cleared of killing elderly pedestrian by careless driving