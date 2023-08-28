Pub bosses fear Academy Street changes in Inverness could push businesses to the wall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Pub bosses fear Academy Street changes in Inverness could push businesses to the wall

Highland Council has stressed the changes will help make the city centre more attractive.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Looking down Academy Street with packed traffic in both directions.
Academy Street is one of the most congested streets in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Bars, pubs and clubs in Inverness have come out against plans to divert almost all traffic away from Academy Street – warning the move risks pushing firms to the wall.

Highland Council’s City of Inverness area committee will meet today to vote on progressing plans to make the focus walkers, cyclists and wheelchair users on the route.

Concerns have already been raised that the plans need more detail and more consultation is needed with all who use the road.

Supporters of the plans say the changes will make one of Scotland’s most polluted streets much more appealing to visit.

However, Inverness city centre pubs warn diverting traffic away from Academy Street risk the future of businesses and making other roads congested.

‘Traffic could be pushed from Academy Street to residential areas’

Highland Council’s proposals for Academy Street include banning through-traffic while adding bus lanes between the junctions of Union Street and Queensgate.

Traffic from Millburn Road will have to turn left into Union Street while motorists coming into the city centre from Chapel Street and Church Street would not be able to access Queensgate.

Highland Council’s vision for how Academy Street in Inverness could look.

Wider pavements and more pedestrian crossings are planned to make the area more appealing for local city centre visitors and tourists.

However, pub bosses have warned the changes risk pushing congestion out to other areas.

Jo de Silva, who runs MacGregor’s on Academy Street with her husband Bruce MacGregor, told BBC Radio Scotland: “The proposed alternative routes will take the majority of city centre traffic to highly residential areas, the biggest primary school and is not fit for that number of cars.

“The other proposed route has a level crossing which is closed 33 times a day for roughly three minutes each time.

“The idea is that they have a very pleasant Inverness, but all that’s going to happen is that traffic will be pushed further out of the city centre and create huge issues for those areas not on Academy Street.”

Colin Wilkinson, the Scottish Licensed Trade Association’s managing director, said the group was “deeply concerned” about the changes – instead calling for more investment in public transport alongside the changes.

He said: “Quite simply, the harder you make it for customers to get to businesses, the fewer customers will come.

“The implementation of any measures which make visiting city or town centres more difficult or circuitous, or reduces the willingness of drivers to drop off family or friends in town, due to fear of getting a bus gate fine, would not be of benefit to the people of, visitors to or businesses within Inverness at this time.

“Local members are not aware of any credible proposals to make the required degree of public transport investment in the city centre, or indeed the Inverness and Highlands area needed, and certainly not before the Academy Street proposals would be completed.”

Hopes changes will make Inverness more attractive

Concerns from pub bosses in Inverness about the Academy Street changes come after the Eastgate shopping centre called for a compromise last week.

Inverness Chamber of Commerce says it will push for compensation for affected businesses.

Councillor Ian Brown at a meeting in Inverness Town House with people behind.
Councillor Ian Brown has outlined the Academy Street plans during public meetings. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

However, city leader councillor Ian Brown has stressed the changes will make Academy Street more attractive for all.

He said: “At the moment if you’re a visitor and come by bus or train and hit Academy Street it’s a very busy road and it’s not pleasant.

“We want to make Academy Street a place for everyone. As the gateway to the Highland capital, Academy Street plays a significant role in welcoming visitors from near and far.”

