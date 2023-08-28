Boys, 13 and 15, charged after flares stolen and set off at Buckie harbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Boys, 13 and 15, charged after flares stolen and set off at Buckie harbour

Emergency services were scrambled after the emergency signals were spotted.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Boats at Buckie harbour on a calm day with blue sky.
An investigation was launched after the Buckie harbour incident. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Two teenagers have been charged after flares were stolen and set off at Buckie harbour.

Emergency services were called during the night after concerns were raised somebody may be in distress.

Police, coastguard and lifeboat crews all conducted a thorough search after the alarm was raised but no trace of anyone was found in the area.

An investigation was subsequently launched after the incident at a shipyard at Commercial Street on Monday last week.

Buckie shipyard behaviour concerns

Police have now confirmed that two boys, aged 13 and 15, have been charged in connection with a break-in at Buckie harbour and the flares being set off.

A life raft was also reportedly inflated during the incident with the flares being taken from survival suits.

The teenagers will be reported to the Youth Justice Assessor.

The incidents happened at Buckie Harbour.
The flares at Buckie Harbour sparked an emergency response. Image: DC Thomson

Concerns have been raised for several years about anti-social behaviour in the former Buckie shipyards, which are now abandoned.

Two 13-year-olds were charged in 2017 after a fire was started in a then-disused office building, causing £10,000 worth of damage.

The same year concerns were raised about a former toilet block amidst worries it was attracting underage drinking, vandalism and fly-tipping.

PC Christopher MacKinnon praised the assistance of the public in the latest investigation.

He said: “I would like to thank the public for their assistance during our investigation.”

More from Moray

An ambulance parked outside Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin
When is the busiest time at A&E?
Ben Laing, right, with his co-director and father, Neil, at Threaplands Garden Centre, near Elgin.
Life-saving transplant set Moray man on road to entrepreneurship
A large house on a wide street with a bus stop on the pavement in front.
Apartments plan for Lossiemouth guest house and refusal for Buckie church hall conversion
An investigation was launched after the Buckie harbour incident. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – a pepper spray viral star and Aldi's most loyal crook
An investigation was launched after the Buckie harbour incident. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Tributes paid to Moray bouncer known for his 'wicked sense of humour' and 'impressive…
An investigation was launched after the Buckie harbour incident. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Gallery: Cyclists out in force to Ride the North across Aberdeenshire and Moray
An investigation was launched after the Buckie harbour incident. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Seal found on Moray beach dies with gash to head after being thrown back…
Coxswain Davie Grant.
Buckie RNLI to throw open station doors to visitors
Two glasses of whisky by the sea.
Net-zero is serious business for Scotland's whisky-makers
An investigation was launched after the Buckie harbour incident. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
What's happening at The Granary? Popular Elgin pub undergoing major refurbishment