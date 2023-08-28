Boys, 13 and 15, charged after flares stolen and set off at Buckie harbour

Two teenagers have been charged after flares were stolen and set off at Buckie harbour.

Emergency services were called during the night after concerns were raised somebody may be in distress.

Police, coastguard and lifeboat crews all conducted a thorough search after the alarm was raised but no trace of anyone was found in the area.

An investigation was subsequently launched after the incident at a shipyard at Commercial Street on Monday last week.

Buckie shipyard behaviour concerns

Police have now confirmed that two boys, aged 13 and 15, have been charged in connection with a break-in at Buckie harbour and the flares being set off.

A life raft was also reportedly inflated during the incident with the flares being taken from survival suits.

The teenagers will be reported to the Youth Justice Assessor.

Concerns have been raised for several years about anti-social behaviour in the former Buckie shipyards, which are now abandoned.

Two 13-year-olds were charged in 2017 after a fire was started in a then-disused office building, causing £10,000 worth of damage.

The same year concerns were raised about a former toilet block amidst worries it was attracting underage drinking, vandalism and fly-tipping.

PC Christopher MacKinnon praised the assistance of the public in the latest investigation.

He said: “I would like to thank the public for their assistance during our investigation.”