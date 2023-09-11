Community gets go-ahead for ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ chance to create orchard and allotments near Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Community gets go-ahead for ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ chance to create orchard and allotments near Inverness

It has taken an eight-year battle to get this far - but the project could generate £3.25m over the next five years.

By John Ross
Director of Knocknagael Ltd. Maria de la Torre (foreground), with fellow directors (L-R) Ronald MacVicar, Sandie Craig, Alistair Simmons and Gordon MacDonald. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Director of Knocknagael Ltd. Maria de la Torre (foreground), with fellow directors (L-R) Ronald MacVicar, Sandie Craig, Alistair Simmons and Gordon MacDonald. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A charity has won an eight-year battle to take over part of Scottish Government-owned Knocknagael Farm near Inverness.

Knocknagael Ltd aims to create a community garden, orchard and allotments on the 20-acre site, as well as areas for walking and recreation.

The group also wants to protect the land against future housing developments.

The initiative dates from 2015 when the Smiddy Field and adjacent land were declared surplus to requirements for the bull stud farm and later earmarked for housing.

Community asset transfer bid

A community movement began to save the fields and in 2021, Knocknagael Ltd submitted a community asset transfer bid for the Smiddy Field under the Community Empowerment Act.

This allows groups to request to take over land or buildings they feel they could make better use of.

The request was turned down as the government said land previously identified as surplus was now integral to the farm management plans.

An appeal was lodged and a hearing was held in March.

Now in a “landmark” decision, the government has accepted an independent panel’s recommendation to overturn the refusal, subject to conditions.

Maria de la Torre said it has been a long road to success

The panel concluded that Knocknagael had met the tests under the community empowerment legislation.

It said it is clear the project would have community benefits and said the evidence provided was realistic, measured and well considered.

The report supported the continued operation of the bull stud scheme.

The charity developed its proposals with help from a Scottish Land Fund grant and anticipate moving soon towards buying the field.

Documents submitted to the hearing said the land was currently valued for agricultural use at £162,960, but more than £2 million for residential use.

Transformative project

Knocknagael Ltd chair Dr Maria de la Torre said it would provide a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take forward a “transformative project” she said would generate £3.25m over its first five years.

“After almost eight years, we are over the moon with the news of the ministerial decision ordering the transfer of the Smiddy Field to the community to progress.

“We cannot believe we have finally reached the point where we are able to move.

“This has been a long road with hours of volunteer time dedicated to the project.

“While we still have much to do, it feels like a momentous milestone in the journey.”

The community group wants to create a green hub at the government-owned Knocknagael Farm near Inverness

Local MP Drew Hendry MP said the decision is fantastic news.

“It is a recognition of the determination, drive and vision of the neighbourhood volunteers who make up the Knocknagael company.”

He said the group deserves praise for getting to this stage.

He also thanked Tom Arthur, the minister for community wealth and public
finance, for “listening to local people, seeing what an opportunity this is, and acting to allow this”.

He added: “I know that building an even stronger sense of community through this green hub project at Knocknagael is at the heart of the plans.

“There is a lot of work still to be done but this is a great start.”

Balancing need for homes and green space

Green MSP Ariane Burgess said the decision is testament to the tenacity and commitment of the volunteers.

She said as one of Europe’s fastest-growing cities, it’s vital that Inverness balances the need to create homes with the needs of communities to access green space.

“Knocknagael’s plans to develop the Smiddy Field site into a community green hub are exactly what Inverness needs as volume housebuilders seek to free up more land to expand the urban sprawl.

“This decision demonstrates the possibilities offered by the Scottish Government’s new planning framework that prioritises tackling our climate and nature emergencies and acknowledges the need to provide more local food growing spaces in cities.”

The green hub plan has public support says Knocknageal Ltd

Ailsa Raeburn, chair of Community Land Scotland, also said it is “marvellous news for local people in Inverness”.

She said: “Securing this land will help them take forward projects of real value and interest to the local community.

“The fact, however, it has taken eight long years and huge amounts of unpaid volunteer time, demonstrate why changes are needed to the law to make the process easier.

“The Land Reform Bill provides this opportunity and we would urge the government to make sure this happens.”

The benefits of green space

The charity was supported at the hearing by a number of groups who said the use of green space could help improve mental health and combat social isolation.

It could also provide an area to help people, including children at nearby schools, to learn more about growing food.

But Ian Carmichael, head of agriculture development at the government’s rural payments and inspections division, told the hearing the site was an integral part of the farm.

He said giving up the land would mean additional costs in managing the farm and potentially an increase in the cost of bull hire.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The transfer once completed will enable Knocknagael Ltd to progress plans for the Smiddy Field and their work with the wider community will bring benefits to the local area.”

More from Inverness

Sarah MacDougall has been using an electric wheelchair for long distances.
'It changed my life': Covid survivor left with lasting health problems urges people to…
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Man headbutted woman after she turned down pizza sample
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a £6.7 million fine and a 150mph speeder
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Inverness man reported missing traced safe and well
Lottie and Alfie, the families dogs, died as a fire ripped through the families Hilton Avenue home. Image: Jackie Campbell.
Inverness family heartbroken as two dogs die in house fire
Head shot of Mr Ulas wearing a brown t-shirt.
Body found in search for missing Inverness man Grzegorz Ulas
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Corrin MacPhee threatened medical staff trying to treat him following an assault by his partner Picture shows; Corrin MacPhee / Raigmore Hospital. N/A. Supplied by Design Team (Facebook/DC Thomson) Date; Unknown
Jail for man who threatened Inverness hospital staff
Grzegorz Ulas was last seen on August 31. Image: Police
CCTV images in fresh appeal for missing Inverness man Grzegorz Ulas
1955: The Queen serves members of the public at Crathie Kirk sale. Image: DC Thomson
55 unseen photos show Queen Elizabeth II's candid moments from our archives
Craig Marshall, Group chief operating Officer, Irwin Mitchell, and Fraser Gillies, managing partner, Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie..
New era for lawyers in Inverness after Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie and Irwin Mitchell…

Conversation