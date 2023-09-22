Tide Lines frontmen set to play gig in Iona pub – for free

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Tide Lines frontmen set to play gig in Iona pub – for free

Band members Robert Robertson and Ross Wilson are gearing up for a gig in Martyrs Bay on Iona.

By Louise Glen
Tide Lines frontman Robert Robertson who will be playing a gig on Iona.
Robert Robertson of Tide Lines. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Tide Lines duo Robert Robertson and Ross Wilson are to wow crowds in a local island pub – and tickets are free.

The headliners will play a gig on the Isle of Iona in front of around 100 people as the infamous Martyrs Bay Bar celebrates 50 years.

The pub – affectionately known as Grant’s – will be the latest venue for the award-winning pair.

Iona where Tide Lines are all set to play a gig.
The Isle of Iona where Tide Lines frontmen are all set to play a gig. Image; Shutterstock. .

In a short message online, the restaurant, established by the Grant family who live on the Hebridean Isle, said: “Hope to see you all there.”

The bar – and its large portions of macaroni or scampi and chips -has long been a popular haunt for tourists and islanders.

It was established by Gordon and Helen Grant in 1973, and their families have been involved with the business for many years.

Tide Lines frontmen will appear on Iona

The bar, and restaurant, sit at the top of the jetty – offering shelter for tourists who come to the island. Or those who want to escape – after evening prayers, of course – from the monastic community life of Iona Abbey.

Over the years many bands have played in the small bar, but Robert and Ross are likely to be some of the most famous to take to the microphone.

Robert Robertson and Ross Wilson from Tide Lines are due to play a gig on Iona.
Tide Lines are one of Scotland’s most up and coming bands. Image: Tide Lines.

Labour leader John Smith, who is buried in the island graveyard at the Relig Oran, dined with his family in the restaurant, as well as countless singers, poets and movie stars who have visited the island.

Former prime ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown are even said to have met in the bar following Mr Smith’s death before they carved up a plan for party leadership that went on to win the 1997 general election.

A welcome for pilgrims

Iona is known for its rebuilt Medieval abbey that welcomes pilgrims from all over the world. In summer months thousands of visitors come to the island to enjoy its peace and tranquility.

The gig, this Sunday, September 24, is an afternoon performance between 2pm and 5.30pm – just in time for day visitors to take the evening ferry back to Mull.

Robert Robertson, it is hoped, will sing Walking on the Waves, a song he penned with fellow musician Angus MacPhail of Skipinnish.

The gig is also likely to feature tunes from the Tide Lines‘ latest release An Ocean Full of Islands, a studio album released in March 2023.

Tickets to see the band are often sold for upwards of £35.

Tide Lines are due to headline at Spey Fest in 2024 and have played sell-out gigs at Princess Street Gardens and the Lerwick Tall Ships Festival.

Last year Tide Lines placed at number 13 in the UK charts.

More from Highlands & Islands

Angler in River Spey under Craigellachie bridge.
Mystery continues to surround cause of fish deaths and sick dogs and people on…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Hay assaulted a member of staff outside the bar Picture shows; Samantha Hay / Claymore Bar. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / Google Street View Date; Unknown
Drunken pub-brawler bottled barmaid's face after drinking seven pints of cider
Singing is a huge part of the Oban Music Group who call themselves of the Not Normals.
Meet The Not Normals - the Oban band whose members say it has changed…
Anderson High School is one of the schools that will be closed next week. Image: Lauren Robertson/ DC Thomson.
Full list of schools shut in Shetland as strikes confirmed
Fishing boats tied up in Lerwick harbour.
Shetland fishers aim to debunk 'myths and misleading claims' about the industry
The 2024 Scottish Golf Tourism Week was launched in the Kingsmills Hotel, Inverness with speakers Craig Walker, Andy Williams, Jo De Silva and Tony Story. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Scottish Golf Tourism Week: prestigious event will be worth £3m to the Highlands
Bruno the 18-month XL Bully is sitting on his owners knee.
Oban dog groomer and XL Bully owner says she's 'more likely to get nipped…
CalMac chief executive Robbie Drummond standing in front of a boat loading.
CalMac chief slammed by islanders for flying to meeting about ferry services
Sunshine on Leith cast on the stage in costume with their arms up
Review: This Sunshine on Leith is full of love, laughter and life
Orkney bins
'Stones on bin lids' row skews Orkney's annual council complaints figures – total number of…