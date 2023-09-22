Tide Lines frontmen set to play gig in Iona pub – for free

Tide Lines duo Robert Robertson and Ross Wilson are to wow crowds in a local island pub – and tickets are free.

The headliners will play a gig on the Isle of Iona in front of around 100 people as the infamous Martyrs Bay Bar celebrates 50 years.

The pub – affectionately known as Grant’s – will be the latest venue for the award-winning pair.

In a short message online, the restaurant, established by the Grant family who live on the Hebridean Isle, said: “Hope to see you all there.”

The bar – and its large portions of macaroni or scampi and chips -has long been a popular haunt for tourists and islanders.

It was established by Gordon and Helen Grant in 1973, and their families have been involved with the business for many years.

Tide Lines frontmen will appear on Iona

The bar, and restaurant, sit at the top of the jetty – offering shelter for tourists who come to the island. Or those who want to escape – after evening prayers, of course – from the monastic community life of Iona Abbey.

Over the years many bands have played in the small bar, but Robert and Ross are likely to be some of the most famous to take to the microphone.

Labour leader John Smith, who is buried in the island graveyard at the Relig Oran, dined with his family in the restaurant, as well as countless singers, poets and movie stars who have visited the island.

Former prime ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown are even said to have met in the bar following Mr Smith’s death before they carved up a plan for party leadership that went on to win the 1997 general election.

A welcome for pilgrims

Iona is known for its rebuilt Medieval abbey that welcomes pilgrims from all over the world. In summer months thousands of visitors come to the island to enjoy its peace and tranquility.

The gig, this Sunday, September 24, is an afternoon performance between 2pm and 5.30pm – just in time for day visitors to take the evening ferry back to Mull.

Robert Robertson, it is hoped, will sing Walking on the Waves, a song he penned with fellow musician Angus MacPhail of Skipinnish.

The gig is also likely to feature tunes from the Tide Lines‘ latest release An Ocean Full of Islands, a studio album released in March 2023.

Tickets to see the band are often sold for upwards of £35.

Tide Lines are due to headline at Spey Fest in 2024 and have played sell-out gigs at Princess Street Gardens and the Lerwick Tall Ships Festival.

Last year Tide Lines placed at number 13 in the UK charts.