A major search and rescue effort has been launched to find a missing diver in the Orkney Islands.

The diver vanished earlier today. Coastguard teams are continuing to search in the Scapa Flow area.

Search and rescue helicopters were sent from both Inverness and Stornoway shortly after the alarm was raised at 11.10am this morning.

A coastguard spokeswoman confirmed that RNLI all-weather boats have also been drafted in from Stromness and Longhope to find the diver.

More as we get it.