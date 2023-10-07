Lossiemouth get first win of the season against Wick plus the other Highland League scores

Lossiemouth earned their first win of the season by defeating Wick Academy 1-0 at Grant Park.

Henry Jordan’s fine first half finish ended the Coasters winless run of 11 games in all competitions this season.

Other than a couple of early chances the Scorries struggled to threaten the home goal for long spells and remain on seven points.

Early openings

In a lively opening Fraser Forbes headed wide for the Coasters then after five minutes Ryan Stuart did well to create space on the left flank and cross for Jordan who volleyed over from eight yards.

At the other end a slip from James Leslie let Gordon MacNab in down the left, but the man who netted a hat-trick on Wednesday against Forres couldn’t hit the target.

On eight minutes MacNab took Owen Harrold’s pass and spun away from Lewis McAndrew, but home goalkeeper Cameron Farquhar made a good save and also repelled Gary Pullen’s strike on the rebound.

The chances dried up for a spell with Wick’s MacNab shooting weakly at Farquhar and Marc Coghill firing wide from long range.

For Lossie Ross Morrison broke through on the right, but his cross-cum-shot from a tight angle was blocked by Scorries goalkeeper Graeme Williamson.

But in the 33rd minute the Coasters did make the breakthrough when Jordan controlled a Michael Weir cross from the right, wriggled into space and fired a left-footed shot beyond Williamson from 14 yards.

Lossie were buoyed by their goal and in first half stoppage time should have made it 2-0. Jordan picked out Lewis McAndrew with a free-kick from the left, but he somehow headed wide from inside the six-yard box.

Next goal key

Early in the second period Morrison broke through on goal, but was thwarted by Williamson.

Clear-cut chances were at a premium with Wick boss Gary Manson introducing Marc MacGregor and Jack Halliday from the bench in a bid to inject more creativity into their play.

Midway through the second period the lively Jordan had a strike from 25 yards tipped over by Williamson.

At the other end Robert McLean headed wide from a Jack Halliday corner as Academy tried to sustain some pressure.

In the 81st minute Wick almost levelled when Ryan Campbell’s chip released MacNab, Farquhar raced from his line to smother, but MacNab kept the loose ball alive and crossed for Marc MacGregor whose header was blocked.

Seconds later Lossie could have sealed the points when Morrison burst away from Owen Rendall on the left, but with Dean Stewart waiting in the middle, Morrison shot and it went past the far post.

In the 90th minute the Coasters had another great chance when Jordan raced through from halfway but scuffed his shot and Williamson got down to his right to save.

Jordan had another chance in stoppage time from the right of the box, but again the finish lacked conviction and it was saved, but it didn’t matter as Lossie held on.

Results from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Banks o’ Dee drew 2-2 with Clachnacuddin at Spain Park. Rorie MacLeod gave the Lilywhites a first half lead before Jevan Anderson was sent off for the hosts.

But Dee equalised through Mark Gilmour only for Clach to hit back via Lewis Mackenzie, but Lachie MacLeod earned the hosts a point.

Nairn County beat Deveronvale 3-1 at Princess Royal Park. Ben Kelly and Ciaran Young gave the Wee County an early lead before Fraser Dingwall got in on the act, with Michael Watson netting a consolation for the Banffers.

Formartine United won 2-0 against Forres Mechanics at North Lodge Park, Scott Lisle netted the opener and Marc Lawrence added to the tally.

Huntly came from behind to defeat Fraserburgh 4-1 at Christie Park. Ryan Sargent got the ball rolling for the Broch, but Ross Still equalised for the Black and Golds and Lyall Booth, Michael Dangana and Callum Murray secured victory for the Strathbogie outfit.

Inverurie Locos earned their first league win, beating Strathspey Thistle at Harlaw Park. Greg Mitchell opened the scoring with Lloyd Robertson, Nathan Meres (2) and Cole Anderson adding to the total.

Call offs

Meanwhile, the league fixtures between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City and Rothes and Turriff United were postponed due to waterlogged pitches.

The heavy rain also led to the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup semi-final between Brora Rangers and Keith at Dudgeon Park being called off.

In other news the Cattachs have signed Ross County midfielder Adam Mackinnon on loan. The 20-year-old previously had a spell at Brora during the 2021-22 season.