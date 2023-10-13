Win against Edinburgh City would fire Caley Thistle Women back in promotion chase, says boss Karen Mason

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Win against Edinburgh City would fire Caley Thistle Women back in promotion chase, says boss Karen Mason

Opponents make the trip to Inverness on the back of successive 7-0 and 4-0 losses against East Fife and Ayr United respectively.

Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle Women's SWF Championship squad.
Caley Thistle Women.

Manager Karen Mason insists Caley Thistle Women are determined to see off Edinburgh City to regain their push near the top of the Championship.

Four victories and one defeat from their opening five fixtures had Inverness riding high in the table.

And they led East Fife 1-0 at Millburn Academy at half-time last weekend before falling to a 3-1 defeat in a match switched from the Caledonian Stadium due to the heavy downpours.

They are in fourth position, just below Westdyke on goal difference, six points behind perfect starters Rossvale, who take on second-placed Ayr United this weekend.

This Sunday, Edinburgh make the trip to Inverness with four points on board, but on the back of successive 7-0 and 4-0 losses against East Fife and Ayr United respectively.

Mason – East Fife deserved victory

Mason insists cutting out errors while continuing to show bite in attack can bring them their rewards against their capital city opponents.

She said: “Before Sunday, we were on really good form.

“We felt we’d turned the corner with some of the things we let ourselves down with last year, but Sunday was a real disappointment.

“We dominated the first half and created multiple chances, yet only managed to take one.

“In the second half, mistakes cost us. We could not pick ourselves up from that, so it was disappointing after having been on such a strong run of form.

“Perhaps had we gone 2-0 ahead, given our level of dominance in the first half, it would have killed East Fife off, but they pressed us a lot higher in the second half and had a lot more bite about them.

“They deserved their win. Their goalkeeper also had the game of her life, which didn’t help us.

“Overall, we’re still up there and Rossvale are not too far ahead. They have a tough game against Ayr this weekend, so they might slip up.

“We’re still keeping up the pace. Our target was to maintain a challenge as long as we could. We have to up our game on Sunday to ensure we don’t make any more mistakes.”

Chances created keep Mason upbeat

The positives for Mason are how well her side are playing right now and the quality of depth of the squad right now.

She added: “We go into the weekend still high in confidence. Last week was hopefully just a blip, but we still played some really good football and created lots of chances, so we will take confidence from that.

“We had 17 players last week and we should have 17 again for this game.

“We’ve got plenty of options, with a fully fit squad, so we will probably ring some changes and hopefully come away with three points.”

Sunday’s match starts at 12.30pm at Millburn Academy.

 

