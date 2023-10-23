Youngster from Inverness who died on Cyprus holiday named

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Youngster from Inverness who died on Cyprus holiday named

Six-year-old Ruaridh Nairne was a primary 2 pupil at Ness Castle Primary School.

By Bailey Moreton
Ness Castle Primary School
Ruaridh Nairne attended Ness Castle Primary School in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

An Inverness school has been left devastated following the death of a pupil who died while on holiday in Cyprus.

Ruaridh Nairne has been named locally as the youngster who tragically died while on holiday in Cyprus earlier this month.

He was a primary two pupil at Ness Castle Primary School.

Parents and carers of fellow pupils were informed of the tragedy in a letter from headteacher Craig Connon.

He said: “I am writing to share the very sad news that Ruaridh Nairne, from P2, has died whilst on holiday during the October break. Ruaridh was a popular member of the class and will be sorely missed across the whole school community. Our thoughts are very much with his family.”

He added: “We will be sharing this news with each class during the school day on Monday, but you may wish to take time before then to let your own child know.

“As a school community, we will be supported during this time by members of the Highland Council educational psychology team.”

Tragic incident

Ruaridh was found unconscious in a swimming pool on October 6 while on holiday with his family in the tourist resort Paphos.

It is believed he received first aid treatment at the scene by a lifeguard before being rushed to Paphos General Hospital. He was later taken to Makario Children’s Hospital in Nicosia, where he sadly died on October 14.

Outside of Makarios III Hospital.
The boy died at Makarios III Hospital in Nicosia. Image: State Health Services.

A spokesman for the Foreign Office previously told The P&J: “We are supporting the family of a British national who has died in Cyprus.”

Inverness boy, 6, dies after being found unresponsive in Cyprus swimming pool

Conversation