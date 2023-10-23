Youngster from Inverness who died on Cyprus holiday named

An Inverness school has been left devastated following the death of a pupil who died while on holiday in Cyprus.

Ruaridh Nairne has been named locally as the youngster who tragically died while on holiday in Cyprus earlier this month.

He was a primary two pupil at Ness Castle Primary School.

Parents and carers of fellow pupils were informed of the tragedy in a letter from headteacher Craig Connon.

He said: “I am writing to share the very sad news that Ruaridh Nairne, from P2, has died whilst on holiday during the October break. Ruaridh was a popular member of the class and will be sorely missed across the whole school community. Our thoughts are very much with his family.”

He added: “We will be sharing this news with each class during the school day on Monday, but you may wish to take time before then to let your own child know.

“As a school community, we will be supported during this time by members of the Highland Council educational psychology team.”

Tragic incident

Ruaridh was found unconscious in a swimming pool on October 6 while on holiday with his family in the tourist resort Paphos.

It is believed he received first aid treatment at the scene by a lifeguard before being rushed to Paphos General Hospital. He was later taken to Makario Children’s Hospital in Nicosia, where he sadly died on October 14.

A spokesman for the Foreign Office previously told The P&J: “We are supporting the family of a British national who has died in Cyprus.”