Shinty: Kingussie set to be without two of their most experienced players next season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Kingussie set to be without two of their most experienced players next season

James Hutchison and Fraser Munro are stepping back from first team shinty.

By Alasdair Bruce
Kingussie's James Hutchison in action against Oban Camanachd. Image: Neil Paterson.
Kingussie's James Hutchison in action against Oban Camanachd. Image: Neil Paterson.

Kingussie will be without two of their most experienced players next season as James Hutchison and Fraser Munro take a step back from first team shinty.

After being part of the Kingussie second team’s 1996 treble winning side, James Hutchison established himself in the Kingussie first team squad a year later, given his debut by legendary manager Ian Ross.

It was the start of a senior career spanning 27 years during which Hutchison’s weighty winner’s medal haul includes 11 Camanachd Cups, 12 Macaulay Cups, 13 MacTavish Cups and 15 National League titles, and it would surely have been even more but for the break in play due to the Covid pandemic.

The topic is brushed aside with typical modesty by Hutchison who said: “Timing is everything and I definitely broke into the side at the right time as far as medals go as the team were flying at that time.

“Ronald Ross, Davie Anderson and Kevin Thain were banging in the goals wherever we played. We weren’t just winning games; we were winning by big margins.

“We had the Borthwicks too and I was lucky to be involved at that time. I remember Garry Munro and I came through at the same time and we were on the bench for the first couple of years, biding our time before making the starting twelve.

“I firmly believe that if the current squad stick together, they can go on and dominate too.”

Fraser Munro (Kingussie) with Drew Howie (Lovat). Image: Neil Paterson. 

Kingussie won three consecutive Grand Slams in his first three full seasons and Hutchison captained the side to another Slam in 2003 before clinching a remarkable fifth clean sweep under John Gibson’s guidance in 2022.

Nobody will begrudge James Hutchison his retiral given his service to Kingussie and the sport of shinty.

“I don’t think it has properly registered yet but the time’s right to call it a day,” he said.

“Saturdays are always enjoyable, and I’ll miss that, but training definitely gets tougher as you get older.”

Manager Iain Borthwick added: “James has been a magnificent servant, and the club enjoyed a lot of success during his time.

“He could easily have bowed out during the tough years, but he kept going, putting the club first.

“The plan was that James would take more of a back seat this year, but injuries meant he played more than either of us expected, making a massive contribution.

“James said he wouldn’t see us stuck if needed in the future and that’s typical of the man.”

Munro aims to keep playing for Kingussie second team

Fraser Munro broke into the Kingussie senior side in 2007 and his senior winner’s medal count includes three Camanachd Cups, four Macaulay Cups, five MacTavish Cup and six Premiership titles, including the 2022 Grand Slam.

His final senior game was September’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup win over Oban Camanachd, but he’s not exiting the scene completely.

He said: “I’d like to help the young guys in the second team. That’s what happened when I was a young player and it helped me.

“My nephew Rory Munro is with the seconds so if I can play a role, that would be something.

“Wing centre is definitely a young man’s game. You’re expected to be up and down the wing and while that’s part of the role I enjoyed; it gets much harder as you get older.

“I’m not thinking about taking it easy though. I’m still on the medal hunt and I’d like to see the Kingussie seconds do better in the cups, especially as I’ve never won a Sutherland Cup.”

Injuries also played a part in Munro’s decision.

He said: “I thought I’d broken my arm again in the Camanachd Cup final which is why I was so frustrated when I came off.

“I lost some feeling and my arm ballooned. I was starting a new job on the Monday so that wouldn’t have been good but fortunately it was OK.”

Iain Borthwick added: “Fraser has been an outstanding wing centre for Kingussie, and his performance levels have always been consistently high.

“We’ll miss James and Fraser, but their departure offers opportunities for younger players to stake a claim.”

More from Shinty

2023 Mowi Premiership champions Kingussie with their saeson's trophy haul. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Champions Kingussie end the season on a high
Skye’s Sarah Yoxon is challenged by Rachael Borthwick (Badenoch). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Sarah Yoxon relishing 10th appearance for Scotland
Kingussie's team, who have won the Mowi Premiership with a game to spare.
Shinty: Kingussie secure treble as win over Skye Camanachd confirms Mowi Premiership title with…
Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Kingussie could seal Mowi Premiership title with win over Skye this weekend
Scotland's Iain Robinson battles with Fionan MacKessy of Ireland in the shinty/hurling International at Pairc Esler, Newry
Scotland manager Garry Reid disappointed, yet encouraged by defeat to Ireland in shinty/hurling international
Garry Reid the new manager of Caberfeidh. Caberfeidh v Kingussie in a pre-season game, playing for the William Macpherson Memorial Plate at Castle Lead, Strathpeffer.
Scotland manager Garry Reid expecting 'biggest challenge' from strong Ireland squad in shinty/hurling international
Scotland's Finlay MacRae in action
Kinlochshiel's Finlay MacRae hailed as he gets set to reach landmark 20 Scotland caps…
Roddy MacDonald playing for Kyles Athletic. Image: supplied by Camanachd Association.
Shinty: Roddy Macdonald relishing chance to captain Scotland in Ireland
Ireland player Peter Duggan, GAA President Larry McCarthy, Scotland player Ruairidh Anderson, Camanachd Association president Steven MacKenzie and Ireland player David Fitzgerald at the launch at Croke Park in Dublin.
Ruaridh Anderson backed to shine on Scotland debut against Ireland
Kinlochshiel's Duncan Matheson gets to the ball ahead of Euan Ferguson (Lovat). Image: Neil Paterson.
Kingussie move one win away from Premiership title; Kinlochshiel too strong for Lovat