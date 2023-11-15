Here’s how you can get free Stagecoach buses in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Here’s how you can get free Stagecoach buses in Inverness

Rides on services 1 to 9 will be free of charge in a bid to boost Christmas shoppers.

By Bailey Moreton
Inverness stagecoach electric free buses
Free bus tickets for journeys on the Inverness electric buses next week. Image: Stagecoach.

Free buses will be running in Inverness, with operators hoping it will help boost Christmas shopping while cutting down emissions.

Stagecoach and Highland Council are running the deal next week, with the money coming from the Smarter Choices, Smarter Places fund.

The fund is aimed at projects encouraging people to use other means of transport than driving.

People taking buses on the Inverness Electric City Bus Network (services 1 to 9) will not have to pay between Monday, November 20 and Sunday, November 26.

Stagecoach North Scotland Managing Director David Beaton said: “Costs really start to mount up at this time of year.

By providing a week of free travel in partnership with Highland Council, we hope to make it a bit easier for people to start their Christmas Shopping in Inverness City Centre, whilst also supporting local retailers by boosting footfall.”

Passengers who have a free U22, 60+ or disabled concessionary bus pass should use their pass as normal to travel.

‘Free buses and parking offer a boost to businesses’

Chair of The Highland Council’s Economy and Infrastructure Committee, Councillor Ken Gowans said he was delighted at the news.

He said: “It has been great to see the roll out of these new buses putting Inverness on the map as the first City in Scotland towards having a fully electric bus network.

This project will help residents and visitors experience journeys on these buses with the aim of bringing more people in to the city centre by a sustainable travel mode”

Earlier in November Highland Council announced that motorists can free parking for up to four hours at the city’s Rose Street multi-storey car park on Saturdays (November 4, 11, 18, 25 and December 2, 9, 16 and 23).

Leader of Inverness and area on Highland Council, Councillor Ian Brown said: “Many small to medium-sized businesses will benefit and this offering will encourage greater wellbeing within the city community.”

Christmas shoppers offered free parking in Inverness city centre

Conversation