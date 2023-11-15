Here’s how you can get free Stagecoach buses in Inverness

Free buses will be running in Inverness, with operators hoping it will help boost Christmas shopping while cutting down emissions.

Stagecoach and Highland Council are running the deal next week, with the money coming from the Smarter Choices, Smarter Places fund.

The fund is aimed at projects encouraging people to use other means of transport than driving.

People taking buses on the Inverness Electric City Bus Network (services 1 to 9) will not have to pay between Monday, November 20 and Sunday, November 26.

Stagecoach North Scotland Managing Director David Beaton said: “Costs really start to mount up at this time of year.

By providing a week of free travel in partnership with Highland Council, we hope to make it a bit easier for people to start their Christmas Shopping in Inverness City Centre, whilst also supporting local retailers by boosting footfall.”

Passengers who have a free U22, 60+ or disabled concessionary bus pass should use their pass as normal to travel.

‘Free buses and parking offer a boost to businesses’

Chair of The Highland Council’s Economy and Infrastructure Committee, Councillor Ken Gowans said he was delighted at the news.

He said: “It has been great to see the roll out of these new buses putting Inverness on the map as the first City in Scotland towards having a fully electric bus network.

This project will help residents and visitors experience journeys on these buses with the aim of bringing more people in to the city centre by a sustainable travel mode”

Earlier in November Highland Council announced that motorists can free parking for up to four hours at the city’s Rose Street multi-storey car park on Saturdays (November 4, 11, 18, 25 and December 2, 9, 16 and 23).

Leader of Inverness and area on Highland Council, Councillor Ian Brown said: “Many small to medium-sized businesses will benefit and this offering will encourage greater wellbeing within the city community.”