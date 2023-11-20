Funeral fundraiser launched for man murdered in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Funeral fundraiser launched for man murdered in Inverness

Ross MacGillivray's brothers are asking for help following his tragic death earlier this month.

By Shanay Taylor
Ross Macgillivray with two brothers Dylan and Douglas.
Ross Macgillivray with two brothers Dylan and Douglas. Image: Chanel Cooper/Go Fund Me.

The grieving siblings of a man murdered in Inverness are appealing for help to cover the cost of his funeral.

Ross MacGillivray was found dead at a property at St Ninian Drive, in the Dalneigh area of the city, on November 12.

Police have since charged two men aged 21 and 28 in connection with the death of the 36-year-old.

They are due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court today.

Funeral fundraiser launched

Now, a fundraiser has been launched on behalf of his two brothers – Douglas and Dylan – to help raise money towards the costs of Ross’s funeral.

Setting up a ‘Go Fund Me’ page, more than £700 has been raised in less than 24 hours.

A statement on the page reads: “Ross grew up in the Smithton area and spent his life in Inverness. He was well known for being a bit of a maverick and all of his friends would have called him a lovable dafty.

36-year-old Ross McGivillary

“Ross’s family are devastated at the incident surrounding his death and wish to celebrate his life.

“Any funds raised above that required for the funeral will be given to his children Cohen, Keira, Nellie, Eli and his step-son Taylor to help them in the coming months and years.

“The family wish to thank anyone who contributes.”

Family heartbroken

Relatives and friends have spoken of their shock and devastation following the death of Ross.

Last week, his family paid tribute to a “loving husband, father and friend”.

In a statement, released by police, they said: “Ross was a loving husband, a doting father, loved by his family and friends and all who met him.

“He will be especially missed but definitely not forgotten. We love you to the moon, the stars, Jupiter and Mars.”

Anyone who would like to contribute to the fundraiser, can do so by clicking the link here.

‘You have left me with a piece missing from my heart’: Tributes paid to father-of-three murdered in Inverness

