Funeral fundraiser launched for man murdered in Inverness

The grieving siblings of a man murdered in Inverness are appealing for help to cover the cost of his funeral.

Ross MacGillivray was found dead at a property at St Ninian Drive, in the Dalneigh area of the city, on November 12.

Police have since charged two men aged 21 and 28 in connection with the death of the 36-year-old.

They are due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court today.

Funeral fundraiser launched

Now, a fundraiser has been launched on behalf of his two brothers – Douglas and Dylan – to help raise money towards the costs of Ross’s funeral.

Setting up a ‘Go Fund Me’ page, more than £700 has been raised in less than 24 hours.

A statement on the page reads: “Ross grew up in the Smithton area and spent his life in Inverness. He was well known for being a bit of a maverick and all of his friends would have called him a lovable dafty.

“Ross’s family are devastated at the incident surrounding his death and wish to celebrate his life.

“Any funds raised above that required for the funeral will be given to his children Cohen, Keira, Nellie, Eli and his step-son Taylor to help them in the coming months and years.

“The family wish to thank anyone who contributes.”

Family heartbroken

Relatives and friends have spoken of their shock and devastation following the death of Ross.

Last week, his family paid tribute to a “loving husband, father and friend”.

In a statement, released by police, they said: “Ross was a loving husband, a doting father, loved by his family and friends and all who met him.

“He will be especially missed but definitely not forgotten. We love you to the moon, the stars, Jupiter and Mars.”

Anyone who would like to contribute to the fundraiser, can do so by clicking the link here.