Aberdeen Women boss Clint Lancaster encouraged by club’s pledge on future investment and plan to make team full-time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Aberdeen Women boss Clint Lancaster encouraged by club’s pledge on future investment and plan to make team full-time

The club revealed in their end of season accounts plans to further investment in the women's team, with the intention of eventually laying out a five-year plan towards establishing a full-time operation.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen FC Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster believes the club are moving in the right direction towards progressing their women’s team.

Last week, the club revealed in their annual accounts plans to further invest in the women’s team, with the intention of laying out a five-year plan – which is not currently in action – towards establishing a full-time operation.

Lancaster’s appointment this summer was a landmark one for the club, as he became the first-ever full-time women’s team manager.

And with the club now pledging to continue their investment in the women’s team, Lancaster believes it reflects another step towards more progress.

He said: “The club are heading in the right direction. It’s an ambitious club and I know that their aim is to have a fully professional women’s team.

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster delivers a post-match talk to his squad at Balmoral Stadium
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster delivers a post-match talk to his squad. Image: Shutterstock.

“There is not necessarily a timescale on that just now, but it is the way the club want to go and it’s brilliant. It’s a real positive.

“My appointment as manager was quite historic as I’m the women’s team’s first full-time manager and that was a proud moment for me. In time, the club will get there and to have played a part in it that and being on this journey with them is brilliant.

“I want to do what I can to help and support the club reach its full potential for when it does go professional and full-time.”

Full-time team would see players’ dreams become reality

Going full-time, Lancaster says, would not just benefit the players signed to the team, but would serve as inspiration to budding young female footballers in the local area.

He added: “It would be amazing for the youngsters – and we’re even talking under-7s or under-8s – to see that they can become a professional footballer on their doorstep.

“We have players signed on (semi) professional deals just now, but it would be great for those coming through and for the ones here are the minute to see Aberdeen become full-time.

“For the club as a whole, it is certainly the way they want to go in time. There’s no timeframe on when that will happen, but the club want to go in that direction and it’s the direction most teams will be looking to go at some point.

“It is one of those things where if you don’t do it, then others will – and you need to make sure you’re not falling behind. I know at this club that is certainly not the case.

“The ambition of the club is to really get behind the women’s team and my appointment demonstrated that. It’s heading in the right direction, for sure.”

Following a 2-1 win over Spartans in the SWPL last weekend, Lancaster’s Dons return to action against Celtic at the Excelsior Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Aberdeen currently sit seventh in the SWPL with 18 points, meanwhile their opponents sit second with 36 points having lost only one of their 13 games so far this term.

Aberdeen Women striker Bayley Hutchison in action against Spartans. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Lancaster said: “The game against Spartans was good for us because we actually got the ball down and played some really good football – that’s the way that I want us to play.

“We got the three points playing like that and could have got even more goals, but we did play some excellent stuff.

“The players have been trying their best every game and they will do no different this weekend. It will be a tough game for sure, but what I have found in this league is that there are no easy games.

“There are teams at the top and at the bottom, but everybody gives you a difficult game. It is a cliché, but anything can happen, and hopefully, we can get something from it.”

More from Women's Football

Pictures shows an x-ray of an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL)
Sophie Goodwin: ACL issue more than just a sports injury - but a battle…
Image shows physiotherapist Aimee Clark alongside a picture of an ACL x-ray
Former Scotland hockey international Aimee Clark: My ACL injury hell inspired me to help…
Image shows graphic of an x-ray of an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) alongside four players - Laura Holden, Rachael Boyle, Kaylah Cruickshank and Laura Parsley - who have suffered an injury to their knee.
Excruciating pain, waiting lists, and the need for more research: North footballers reveal ACL…
Image shows graphic of a x-ray of an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) alongside Inverness Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason, whose playing career was cut short after she suffered two serious knee injuries.
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason: My ACL injury cut my playing career short…
Aberdeen forward Hannah Stewart in action against Spartans in a SWPL match
Aberdeen Women victory over Spartans overshadowed by injury to forward Becky Galbraith
Aberdeen Women winger Francesca Ogilvie.
Aberdeen Women winger Francesca Ogilvie reveals mental challenges of Dons' lack of squad depth
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women aiming to sign off SWF Championship duty on a high in…
Aberdeen's Hannah Stewart, left, and Eva Thomson, right, battle with Partick Thistle's Lucy Sinclair.
Aberdeen Women slammed for 'nowhere near good enough' display in 3-1 loss to Partick…
Glasgow City's Lauren Davidson battles with Nicola Docherty of Rangers.
Rachel Corsie: Glasgow City confidence crisis or not, they must beat title-rivals Rangers
Aberdeen Women club captain Nadine Hanssen.
'If you wish to have a family, playing football shouldn't hold you back', pregnant…

Conversation