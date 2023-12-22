Four more businesses – and the return of the model train – for Victorian Market food hall next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four more businesses – and the return of the model train – for Victorian Market food hall next year

The miniature train was a fixture of the former market hall - and it's on track for a comeback.

By John Ross
Robert McCubbin, market construction manager, Cameron MacFarlane, the market manager, and David Haas, Inverness City manager, ion the Victorian Market Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The next train arriving at the Victorian Market in Inverness will be a modernised version of an old favourite.

The sight and sound of a model train plying a route above the market shops was a popular attraction for generations of Invernessians.

And now, a new computer-operated railway is being designed with the aim of running from the early part of 2024.

It is planned to stream the train’s progress over the 80m track and three bridges around the refurbished food hall on the internet for interested model train enthusiasts.

The new feature is also expected to attract more visitors to the market where numbers are already growing.

New businesses planned for food hall

It has also been revealed four more businesses are aiming to move in the new year into the food hall, which is expected to be fully occupied in the first quarter of 2024 with increased seating capacity.

The train is a much-anticipated addition to the food hall which re-opened in September 2022 after a £1.8 million refurbishment.

The redesign saw the development of new food, drink and retail businesses with hopes of revitalising the city centre.

The model train in the Victorian Market in 2008.

Robert McCubbin, the market’s construction manager, said the O gauge double-track model railway will be a major attraction.

He said it is hoped to feature models of famous trains such as the Flying Scotsman.

One idea being suggested is that a model steam train could make timely daily appearances, in a local version of Edinburgh’s one o’clock gun.

People will come to Inverness to see the train

“If we have this live on the internet people who are into model railways will see it and want to come to Inverness”, said Robert.

Other ideas being suggested include an involvement with Lego, Easter egg hunts and Santa specials at Christmas.

Longer term, the prospect of a ‘branch line’ being built into other parts of the market have also been mooted.

O Gauge models of the Flying Scotsman and A4 Silvere Link. Similar models may be seen in the market in future

Cameron Macfarlane, the market manager, has set up a post box outside his office to take suggestions for the train project.

He said: “People in Inverness grew up with the train. Every generation will remember it.

“It’s very exciting. There will be massive interest in it.”

The growing footfall in the market is now averaging 65,000 a week – well above the target of up to 35,000.

An important part of the market

David Haas, Highland Council’s Inverness city manager, said:

“The train is a very important part of the fabric of the Victorian Market.

“It is a nod to the past, but it’s also very much recognising that we are here for the future.”

A report to the council’s Inverness area committee in June said confidence in the Victorian Market foodhall was growing. This was despite facing initial economic difficulties.

To encourage tenants to sign up to a new five-year lease, a one-year rent-free period and a 50% reduction on service charge was offered.

The new-look market food hall opened last year after refurbishment. Image Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Incentives are continuing to help businesses take up space in the food hall.

Mr Haas said: “We will see more businesses come on stream.

“We are confident the market will be fully utilised in the first quarter of next year.

“There is interest daily. There will be a marked increase in the number of tenancies in the food hall in next three to four months.”

He said the new businesses will supplement the existing and more established firms already operating in the market.

New generation of visitors drawn to the market

“What is wonderful is that a new generation of Invernessians and visitors who are drawn to the new food hall have found the gems already there.

“The environment created by these wonderful tenants has created the attraction that we always hoped it would be and we are constantly looking at ways of improving it.

“It’s doing what the market was always meant to do from historical times.

“It was meant to be a place to socialise, to do business and to generate interest and vibrancy for he city.”

Conversation