Four more businesses – and the return of the model train – for Victorian Market food hall next year

The next train arriving at the Victorian Market in Inverness will be a modernised version of an old favourite.

The sight and sound of a model train plying a route above the market shops was a popular attraction for generations of Invernessians.

And now, a new computer-operated railway is being designed with the aim of running from the early part of 2024.

It is planned to stream the train’s progress over the 80m track and three bridges around the refurbished food hall on the internet for interested model train enthusiasts.

The new feature is also expected to attract more visitors to the market where numbers are already growing.

New businesses planned for food hall

It has also been revealed four more businesses are aiming to move in the new year into the food hall, which is expected to be fully occupied in the first quarter of 2024 with increased seating capacity.

The train is a much-anticipated addition to the food hall which re-opened in September 2022 after a £1.8 million refurbishment.

The redesign saw the development of new food, drink and retail businesses with hopes of revitalising the city centre.

Robert McCubbin, the market’s construction manager, said the O gauge double-track model railway will be a major attraction.

He said it is hoped to feature models of famous trains such as the Flying Scotsman.

One idea being suggested is that a model steam train could make timely daily appearances, in a local version of Edinburgh’s one o’clock gun.

People will come to Inverness to see the train

“If we have this live on the internet people who are into model railways will see it and want to come to Inverness”, said Robert.

Other ideas being suggested include an involvement with Lego, Easter egg hunts and Santa specials at Christmas.

Longer term, the prospect of a ‘branch line’ being built into other parts of the market have also been mooted.

Cameron Macfarlane, the market manager, has set up a post box outside his office to take suggestions for the train project.

He said: “People in Inverness grew up with the train. Every generation will remember it.

“It’s very exciting. There will be massive interest in it.”

The growing footfall in the market is now averaging 65,000 a week – well above the target of up to 35,000.

An important part of the market

David Haas, Highland Council’s Inverness city manager, said:

“The train is a very important part of the fabric of the Victorian Market.

“It is a nod to the past, but it’s also very much recognising that we are here for the future.”

A report to the council’s Inverness area committee in June said confidence in the Victorian Market foodhall was growing. This was despite facing initial economic difficulties.

To encourage tenants to sign up to a new five-year lease, a one-year rent-free period and a 50% reduction on service charge was offered.

Incentives are continuing to help businesses take up space in the food hall.

Mr Haas said: “We will see more businesses come on stream.

“We are confident the market will be fully utilised in the first quarter of next year.

“There is interest daily. There will be a marked increase in the number of tenancies in the food hall in next three to four months.”

He said the new businesses will supplement the existing and more established firms already operating in the market.

New generation of visitors drawn to the market

“What is wonderful is that a new generation of Invernessians and visitors who are drawn to the new food hall have found the gems already there.

“The environment created by these wonderful tenants has created the attraction that we always hoped it would be and we are constantly looking at ways of improving it.

“It’s doing what the market was always meant to do from historical times.

“It was meant to be a place to socialise, to do business and to generate interest and vibrancy for he city.”

