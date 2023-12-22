‘Exclusive and executive family home’: Five-bedroom Cults house for sale for £845k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Exclusive and executive family home’: Five-bedroom Cults house for sale for £845k

The large family home also has four bathrooms and lounges.

By Bailey Moreton
This five bedroom house in Cults is on the market for £845,000. Image: Blackadders/ASPC.
This five-bedroom Cults house is up on the market for an eye-watering £845,000.

The property sits at 11 Kirk Crescent South in a “highly desirable suburb” according to the listing.

The area is attracting some attention with, oil executive Gunther Newcombe, OBE, looking to build a property just across the street earlier this year.

The listing describes the house as “an exclusive executive family home.”

The listing continues:  “This property enjoys traditional qualities with natural granite finish to the front.”

As well as the five bedrooms, the house has four bathrooms and four lounges.

The house’s 327 metres squares is all laid out on three floors.

Five-bedroom Cults house has many features

One of the house’s five bedrooms. Image: Blackadders/ASPC.
One of the house’s four bathrooms. Image: Blackadders/ASPC.
The house has five bedrooms across its three floors. Image: Blackadders/ASPC.

The lounge and dining area provides an excellent entertaining area with a feature bay window and inset gas fire place.

The current layout has plenty of space for seating, a piano and a pool table.

There’s plenty of room in the living room for a piano and a pool table. Image: Blackadders/ASPC.

The house also has a stunning fitted kitchen with modern cabinets.

The space features “an eye catching” natural stone breakfasting island, according to the listing. There is plenty of space for seating, making it ideal for family dining.

The kitchen has plenty of modern fittings, an island, and space for family dining. Image: Blackadders/ASPC.

Around the back there is a spacious garden, with a long driveway that has enough room for four cars. The detached garage also has upper level storage.

The driveway has enough space for up to four cars to park, according to the listing. Image: Blackadders/ASPC.
The house has a spacious garden. Image: Blackadders/ASPC Date; Unknown

There is also a jacuzzi.

This five bedroom house, has a long driveway, a spacious garden and is in the “highly desirable suburb” of Cults, according to the listing. Image: Blackadders/ASPC.

The house is listed for sale with Blackadders for price over £845,000. It is in council tax band H.

Conversation