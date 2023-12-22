‘Exclusive and executive family home’: Five-bedroom Cults house for sale for £845k

This five-bedroom Cults house is up on the market for an eye-watering £845,000.

The property sits at 11 Kirk Crescent South in a “highly desirable suburb” according to the listing.

The area is attracting some attention with, oil executive Gunther Newcombe, OBE, looking to build a property just across the street earlier this year.

The listing describes the house as “an exclusive executive family home.”

The listing continues: “This property enjoys traditional qualities with natural granite finish to the front.”

As well as the five bedrooms, the house has four bathrooms and four lounges.

The house’s 327 metres squares is all laid out on three floors.

Five-bedroom Cults house has many features

The lounge and dining area provides an excellent entertaining area with a feature bay window and inset gas fire place.

The current layout has plenty of space for seating, a piano and a pool table.

The house also has a stunning fitted kitchen with modern cabinets.

The space features “an eye catching” natural stone breakfasting island, according to the listing. There is plenty of space for seating, making it ideal for family dining.

Around the back there is a spacious garden, with a long driveway that has enough room for four cars. The detached garage also has upper level storage.

There is also a jacuzzi.

The house is listed for sale with Blackadders for price over £845,000. It is in council tax band H.