Inverness Court rules Culloden mum did ‘absolutely everything she could’ to save her little girl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Inverness Court rules Culloden mum did ‘absolutely everything she could’ to save her little girl

20-month-old Jessi Jean died of Wilms tumour after doctors repeatedly failed to recognise her illness.

By Alberto Lejarraga
A Sheriff has ruled that Culloden mom Sara MacLennan "did absolutely everything she could to try and get the help her daughter needed from the doctors." Image shows the MacLennan family (from left to right) Sara, her late daughter Jessi, her husband Paul, their daughter Lacey and son Aiden. Supplied by Sara McLennan
A Sheriff has ruled that Culloden mom Sara MacLennan "did absolutely everything she could to try and get the help her daughter needed from the doctors." Image shows the MacLennan family (from left to right) Sara, her late daughter Jessi, her husband Paul, their daughter Lacey and son Aiden. Supplied by Sara McLennan

An Inverness family who lost their daughter to a rare tumour are “pleased” that a court has ruled there was medical negligence in the case.

Jessi-Jean was just 20 months old when she died of Wilms tumour, a rare kidney cancer found in children, with around 80 cases diagnosed each year in the UK.

Jessi was taken to Culloden Surgery five times between July and October 2019, with doctors repeatedly failing to give a correct diagnosis.

She was then taken to Raigmore Hospital after her concerned mother contacted NHS 24, but the medic said she was suffering from constipation.

In November 2019, Jessi collapsed at home after vomiting and was taken by air ambulance to Glasgow, where she passed away days later in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Jessi’s parents said she loved to dance and brought a smile to the face of everyone who met her. Supplied by Sara MacLennan

Inverness Sheriff Court ruled that if Jessi had been properly examined, “cure was not just possible but probable,” as the overall cure rate for Wilms tumour is 85%.

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald concluded: “The evidence clearly shows that Mrs MacLennan did absolutely everything she could to try and get the help her daughter needed from the doctors.”

Little Jessi’s family ‘happy’ to prevent tragedy from happening to another family

Jessi’s mum Sarah MacLennan told the P&J that they are “happy” about the changes made at Raigmore Hospital following the tragedy.

Mrs MacLennan, who said she felt “pretty much ignored” by doctors at the time, said: “We are happy that the changes we wanted have been made at Raigmore Hospital to try and prevent this tragedy from happening to another family.

“They have made all the changes that we and the procurator fiscal wanted to see implemented.”

She continued: “We are also pleased that it has been acknowledged that mistakes were made by all the doctors involved in Jessi’s case, which ultimately led to her death.

“Whilst we will never get our beautiful daughter back, the thought that this may not happen to another family brings us some comfort.”

Culloden family pays tribute to their ‘beautiful little girl’

Jessi’s parents have shared a heart-warming tribute to their daughter.

Sara, 37, and Paul, 48, both originally from Brora, said they will do everything they can to make sure she is “never forgotten” by them and their children Aiden, 15, Lacey, 12 and Indi, 2, whom they had after Jessi’s death.

Her mum said: “Jessi was the happiest most beautiful little girl who loved to dance, especially to her favorite song, Baby Shark.

“She brought a smile to the face of everyone who met her. She was so loved by all of us, and we all miss her so much, we talk about her every single day and will do everything we can to make sure she’s never forgotten.”

Her dad said: “Jessi was a really special little girl, everyone who knew her would agree. She never cried and was so happy.

“To lose her in such a preventable way has made it so much more difficult to deal with for all of us.

“She will be forever in the hearts of her mum, dad and her brother and sisters.”

Raigmore Hospital in Inverness
Raigmore Hospital. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Health board ‘participated in investigation’

NHS Highland passes on their “sincere condolences”

A spokesperson for NHS Highland said: “NHS Highland participated fully in the FAI and we acknowledge the findings laid out in the determination.

“Since this tragic case a number of improvements and additions have been made to develop the service within the Paediatric Assessment Unit at Raigmore Hospital.

“We would like to pass on our sincere condolences to Mr and Mrs MacLennan and their family.”

More from Inverness

RSE operation in England.
Highland firm RSE starts year with new boss and bumper results
Breaking news image.
Emergency services rush to A9 collision near Bogbain
The famous YouTuber - who has 6.5million Instagram followers - took to the racetrack in Inverness. Image: Facebook/Inverness Kart Raceway
Strictly runner-up Joe Sugg go-karts in Inverness
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – top lawyer and kitten con artist appear in dock
Dalneigh resident John 'Boy' MacPhee had to jump from his bedroom window to the garden to escape the fire at his house. Supplied by Brian Duncan
Hero shopkeeper helped neighbours to safety as 'inferno' raged at Inverness house
A picture of Ross Duncan
Jail for man who hounded ex and threatened to slit her new partner's throat
Gordon Fyfe's media career spans more than 50 years
Gordon Fyfe scoops major media award for lifetime achievement
The property at St Valery street has been completely destroyed by the fire. JASON HEDGES/DC Thomson
Inverness home totally destroyed by devastating fire as photos show burnt-out property
Refurbishment work is now visible on parts of the castle. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Seven major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2024
Schuh at the Eastgate Centre in Inverness has announced its closure.
Schuh closes Inverness Eastgate store after opening in retail park