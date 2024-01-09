Inverness Court rules Culloden mum did ‘absolutely everything she could’ to save her little girl

An Inverness family who lost their daughter to a rare tumour are “pleased” that a court has ruled there was medical negligence in the case.

Jessi-Jean was just 20 months old when she died of Wilms tumour, a rare kidney cancer found in children, with around 80 cases diagnosed each year in the UK.

Jessi was taken to Culloden Surgery five times between July and October 2019, with doctors repeatedly failing to give a correct diagnosis.

She was then taken to Raigmore Hospital after her concerned mother contacted NHS 24, but the medic said she was suffering from constipation.

In November 2019, Jessi collapsed at home after vomiting and was taken by air ambulance to Glasgow, where she passed away days later in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Inverness Sheriff Court ruled that if Jessi had been properly examined, “cure was not just possible but probable,” as the overall cure rate for Wilms tumour is 85%.

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald concluded: “The evidence clearly shows that Mrs MacLennan did absolutely everything she could to try and get the help her daughter needed from the doctors.”

Little Jessi’s family ‘happy’ to prevent tragedy from happening to another family

Jessi’s mum Sarah MacLennan told the P&J that they are “happy” about the changes made at Raigmore Hospital following the tragedy.

Mrs MacLennan, who said she felt “pretty much ignored” by doctors at the time, said: “We are happy that the changes we wanted have been made at Raigmore Hospital to try and prevent this tragedy from happening to another family.

“They have made all the changes that we and the procurator fiscal wanted to see implemented.”

She continued: “We are also pleased that it has been acknowledged that mistakes were made by all the doctors involved in Jessi’s case, which ultimately led to her death.

“Whilst we will never get our beautiful daughter back, the thought that this may not happen to another family brings us some comfort.”

Culloden family pays tribute to their ‘beautiful little girl’

Jessi’s parents have shared a heart-warming tribute to their daughter.

Sara, 37, and Paul, 48, both originally from Brora, said they will do everything they can to make sure she is “never forgotten” by them and their children Aiden, 15, Lacey, 12 and Indi, 2, whom they had after Jessi’s death.

Her mum said: “Jessi was the happiest most beautiful little girl who loved to dance, especially to her favorite song, Baby Shark.

“She brought a smile to the face of everyone who met her. She was so loved by all of us, and we all miss her so much, we talk about her every single day and will do everything we can to make sure she’s never forgotten.”

Her dad said: “Jessi was a really special little girl, everyone who knew her would agree. She never cried and was so happy.

“To lose her in such a preventable way has made it so much more difficult to deal with for all of us.

“She will be forever in the hearts of her mum, dad and her brother and sisters.”

Health board ‘participated in investigation’

NHS Highland passes on their “sincere condolences”

A spokesperson for NHS Highland said: “NHS Highland participated fully in the FAI and we acknowledge the findings laid out in the determination.

“Since this tragic case a number of improvements and additions have been made to develop the service within the Paediatric Assessment Unit at Raigmore Hospital.

“We would like to pass on our sincere condolences to Mr and Mrs MacLennan and their family.”