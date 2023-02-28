Culloden residents oppose conversion of fire-stricken Stratton Lodge Hotel due to road safety concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Culloden residents oppose conversion of fire-stricken Stratton Lodge Hotel due to road safety concerns

By Michelle Henderson
February 28, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 28, 2023, 8:18 am
The 18th century building has lain in a state of ruin in Culloden for more than a decade following a devastating fire in 2011. Image: GH Johnston.
Plans to convert a fire-stricken hotel in Culloden into accommodation have been met by fierce opposition as representatives warn of the dangers of increased traffic flow.

Macdonald Hotels Ltd has unveiled plans to renovate and convert the former Stratton Lodge Hotel in Culloden.

The 18th Century building has lain in a state of ruin for more than a decade following a devastating fire in 2011.

Firefighters were called to the derelict hotel again in 2013 after a second fire broke out.

‘Any increased traffic will be a danger’

Developers stress the purpose of their redevelopment plans is to “preserve the long-term deterioration of the buildings fabric” whilst maintaining its historic origins.

However, Culloden representatives have sighted “serious concerns” surrounding road access to the land.

A total of five properties will be created within the existing lodge followed by a further eight in a newly created wing to the rear of the property.

Macdonald Hotels (Man.) Ltd has unveiled plans to renovate and convert the former Stratton Lodge Hotel in Culloden. Image: GH Johnston

The land surrounding the B-listed property has also been earmarked for development by the firm to create 17 houses and 13 apartments.

Culloden Community Council has written a letter objecting to the plans over concerns surrounding road access.

Stratton Lodge is only accessible via a single-track leading off Caulfield Road.

Representatives stress the proposed route is not suitable for the volume of traffic, both during and after construction has ended.

Despite being supportive in principle of the developers’ proposals for new housing, council members say an increase in traffic would be a danger to local residents.

Macdonald Hotels (Management) Ltd has unveiled plans to renovate and convert the former Stratton Lodge Hotel and the surrounding grounds. Image: GH Johnston

Speaking on behalf of Culloden Community Council, chairwoman Catherine Bunn wrote: “The planning application shows that the developers intend to use the existing single-track Caulfield Road to access Stratton Lodge, both for construction traffic and also for the main entry/exit to the new houses. This is not a suitable road for the increased volume of traffic.

“Although the current road access has a 60mph speed sign, it is single track and is rarely used by any vehicles.

“It is used by dog walkers, runners, and cyclists and is known as a safe route for nursery walks. Children frequently play on the road and any increased traffic will be a danger.

“Whilst the community is supportive in principle of the housing and apartment applications there are some serious concerns about the road access.”

Mature trees at risk of destruction

Local resident Paul Bole has sighted concerns over the environmental impact of the development.

He says if approved, dozens of mature trees across the land will be at risk of felling and damage.

Writing in the comment section of the application, he wrote: “There are a significant number of mature trees within the curtilage of the site which are at risk not only to felling but to damage to roots and under soil support.

Culloden Community Council has raised serious concerns about the development. Image: GH Johnston

“The first thing a builder does is remove the topsoil, this removes all trace of life. There are up to 50,000 species in just one gram of top soil, it takes 100 years to build just 1mm of top soil, just moments to destroy. This will severely impact the ability of many species to survive.”

Mr Bole stressed the building works could also have a detrimental impact on residents’ mental health.

He added: “The noise from a building site is loud and intrusive, it has a significant impact on the mental health of neighbours who can’t escape the intrusion, this, in turn, affects physical health.”

Developers propose to bring life back to the former Stratton Lodge Hotel

The in-depth proposals have been lodged with the Highland Council as two separate applications, requesting listed building consent and full planning approval.

Plans have been lodge to transform Stratton Lodge and the surrounding grounds into accommodation. Image: GH Johnston

In a statement, a spokeswoman from Macdonald Hotels responded to the concerns of residents, saying: “This proposal would provide 30 much-needed, attractive and energy-efficient homes in an area that’s already designated for housing, bringing an important historic building back into productive use.

“Our plans also specifically protect the nearby Stratton Woods and the other mature trees on the site whilst restoring the Lodge’s formal parkland aspect. In addition, our plans include the creation and upgrading of informal footpaths which already exist in the area, improving access and amenity for local people.

“Without this carefully considered and sympathetic redevelopment, the future of the derelict lodge building will very much be under threat.”

