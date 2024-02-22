Three men in hospital with serious injuries after Inverness crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Three men in hospital with serious injuries after Inverness crash

A 20-year-old driver and two passengers involved in the collision.

By Ellie Milne
Screenshot of B9177 from Google Maps
The incident took place on the B9177 road near the junction for Culloden Road. Image: Google Maps.

Three men are in hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Inverness.

Emergency services were called to the B9177 road, off the A9, at about 7.55pm on Wednesday.

The incident involved one car, a blue Audi S3, and took place near the Culloden Road junction.

The driver of the car, a 20-year-old man, and two male passengers were taken to Raigmore Hospital by ambulance.

Their injuries have been described as “serious”.

Appeal for witnesses after B9177 crash in Inverness

Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.

Sergeant Neil Macdonald, from Highlands Road Policing, said: “We are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the crash to get in touch.

“We are also asking anyone who saw this vehicle prior to the crash or anyone with dashcam footage or any other information which may assist to come forward.”

Those with information can contact the police on 101 quoting incident number 3287 of February 21.

More from Inverness

Ian Hendrie headshot
Appeal launched to help trace Inverness man who has been missing overnight
Train death
Person dies on train tracks near Inverness as Far North line reopens
Russell Crowe is set to perform in Inverness this summer. Image: Rocco Spaziani/UPI/Shutterstock
Russell Crowe confirms Inverness gig as Gladiator star invited to meet Lovat Fraser relatives
Stacey and Joe next to the camper-van.
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash spotted hunting for Loch Ness monster on 'magical' weekend…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – an abusive cop and a cruel poisoner
Emergency services are in attendance at a crash on Caulfield Road at Tower Road, Inverness.
Two people taken to hospital after Inverness crash
Tulloch Homes is looking to build 1,200 homes in the south of Inverness.
Developer 'committed' to plans for huge development of 1,200 homes in south Inverness -…
The deal, to take over the East Church was sealed with the handing over of the building's original key
Gaelic charity ready to unlock potential of former church in centre of Inverness
Helen Booth and Chris Haycock died after the A96 crash near Inverness.
Driver in A96 horror crash dies days after 51-year-old passenger
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson, who is wary of Dundee United backlash
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson: Highland councillors 'moving goalposts' over battery storage plan