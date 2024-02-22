Three men in hospital with serious injuries after Inverness crash

Three men are in hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Inverness.

Emergency services were called to the B9177 road, off the A9, at about 7.55pm on Wednesday.

The incident involved one car, a blue Audi S3, and took place near the Culloden Road junction.

The driver of the car, a 20-year-old man, and two male passengers were taken to Raigmore Hospital by ambulance.

Their injuries have been described as “serious”.

Appeal for witnesses after B9177 crash in Inverness

Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.

Sergeant Neil Macdonald, from Highlands Road Policing, said: “We are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the crash to get in touch.

“We are also asking anyone who saw this vehicle prior to the crash or anyone with dashcam footage or any other information which may assist to come forward.”

Those with information can contact the police on 101 quoting incident number 3287 of February 21.