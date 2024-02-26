Aberdeen teachers’ leaders react to ‘out of touch’ SNP education chief in school violence backlash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Aberdeen teachers’ leaders react to ‘out of touch’ SNP education chief in school violence backlash

More than a third of teachers surveyed in Aberdeen said they have been physically attacked by a pupil in class.

By Adele Merson
Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth. Image: PA.
Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth. Image: PA.

The SNP education secretary has been branded “out of touch” by an Aberdeen teachers’ union leader for describing a report on violence in city schools as just a “snapshot”.

Ron Constable, co-leader of the EIS teaching union in Aberdeen, said it is “astonishing” the SNP minister had not read the full report released last week.

The findings showed:

  • Almost 800 teachers responded to the union’s survey across the Granite City.
  • More than a third said they had been physically attacked by a pupil in class.
  • Almost half said they saw violent behaviour from children in schools every day.

Mr Constable was among those to react the day after Ms Gilruth suggested the report’s findings are for Aberdeen City Council to pick up.

She also said the government can’t base national policy on data from one area – despite teaching unions drawing attention to a nationwide problem.

‘Out of touch’

Mr Constable said: “If an education secretary is saying that then they are out of touch with what is going on in Scotland as a whole.”

He said it was “alarming” that the education secretary had chosen to caution against demonising children.

“The comments are heartfelt comments from our members – people who are going beyond the call of duty”, Mr Constable added.

He said the city council should recognise there is a problem around violence and aggression.

Report in Aberdeen reflected nationally

Mike Corbett, from the teaching union NASUWT Scotland, said that more violence is being felt in classrooms across the country.

He said: “The reports in Aberdeen are sadly representative of the picture right across the country, and we have presented the cabinet secretary with a wealth of evidence of the scale of the problem, as well as a list of recommendations of the steps we believe are necessary to tackle it.

“Thus far we have failed to see the cabinet secretary take the steps we believe are needed to stem the tide of violence and abuse in schools. The measures she has announced to date fail to match up to the scale of changes needed.”

Northfield Academy is among the schools where teachers face violence. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Humza Yousaf hasn’t read it either

First Minister Humza Yousaf was asked by journalists on Monday whether he expects his education secretary to read reports about violence in schools.

He highlighted Ms Gilruth’s former career in teaching and said she has engaged widely with groups, read “numerous reports” and hosted violence in school summits.

He added: “I haven’t read the report in question. Of course Jenny Gilruth and I and others will make sure that we continue to engage with the EIS.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said authority co-leaders are scheduled to meet unions in response to the EIS survey.

“A review of our data demonstrates that the vast majority of our children and young people continue to behave well,” the council said.

“Unfortunately, there are some differences in a small number of children due to the challenges so many have faced over the last few years, not least through the impact of the Covid pandemic which also increased pressure on our staff.

“This is not unique to Aberdeen as has been suggested, but occurs across all local authorities in Scotland.”

Aberdeen City Council say the situation is “not unique to Aberdeen”.

The spokesman added that the rise in reported incidents over the last four years is due to a “more robust reporting system”.

He said: “The EIS survey highlights that our staff have a better understanding of how to report incidents than their colleagues in other local authorities.

“There has been no rise in the level of incidents reported in Aberdeen schools over the last two years and no evidence to suggest that teaching staff are leaving as a result of violence or aggression.”

More from Scottish politics

Three local authorities have all declared housing emergencies (PA)
Proposed cuts to housing budget ‘worst possible decision at worst possible time’
Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth. Image: PA.
I haven’t read full Aberdeen schools violence report, says SNP education chief Jenny Gilruth
2
Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth. Image: PA.
Political leaders line up for Aberdeen debate on future of oil and gas
If owners do not follow new rules, they could face six months’ imprisonment or a £5,000 fine (Jacob King/PA)
First XL bully restrictions come into force in Scotland
People are being urged to apply for help paying for funerals if they are eligible (Kzenon/Alamy/PA)
Eligible people urged to apply for help to cover cost of funerals
Belford Hospital in Fort William
New Belford Hospital plans could stay alive despite budget crisis
Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth. Image: PA.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Liz Lloyd and Alan Roden reflect on Scottish Labour conference
New rules around XL bullies are expected to come into force on Friday (Jacob King/PA)
XL bully owners urged to comply with new safeguards
First Minister Humza Yousaf.
EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf to insist SNP will oppose Labour’s controversial oil and gas windfall…
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaking during the Scottish Labour Party conference. Image: PA
Keir Starmer says North Sea oil pipelines will 'continue for decades' after industry anger

Conversation