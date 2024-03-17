Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster delighted as Dons beat Spartans 2-0 in post-split opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster delighted as Dons beat Spartans 2-0 in post-split opener

The win moves seventh-placed Aberdeen up to 28 points, only one behind last season's SWPL tally.

By Sophie Goodwin
Bayley Hutchison pictured scoring the opener in Aberdeen Women's 2-0 win over Spartans in the SWPL.
Bayley Hutchison scoring the opener in Aberdeen Women's 2-0 win over Spartans in the SWPL. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster was delighted after his Dons side beat Spartans 2-0 in their first post-split SWPL fixture.

Bayley Hutchison netted her 17th league goal of the season in the closing stages of the first half to give the Dons the lead at Balmoral Stadium.

It finished 2-0 after Dons captain Hannah Stewart doubled the advantage from the penalty spot in the 84th minute.

The win moves seventh-placed Aberdeen up to 28 points, only one behind last season’s league tally.

Lancaster said: “I wasn’t here last season, but when I came in we just wanted to take each game as it comes.

“We knew we had to pick up more points after the split and this was going to be one of the tougher games. Spartans are one of the tougher teams we’re going to play in the split.

“I thought our game management was superb.

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster. Image: Shutterstock.

“The last two weeks in training we have worked a lot on our defensive work because I have been frustrated how we’ve conceded silly goals. We were more organised today and we put everything we’ve worked on into practice.

“The opposition might have had a bit more of the ball, but when you have got the quality we’ve got in the forward areas they will cause problems.

“I was delighted with our defending and our organisation. It was really important for us and I’m really delighted we have kept a clean sheet.

“To have accumulated as many points as we have at this stage of the season is really brilliant.”

The best of the SWPL action at Balmoral Stadium

The home side registered the first shot as Dons skipper Stewart hit shot from distance which was held by goalkeeper Alicia Yates, while Jeni Currie made two saves to deny efforts from Becky Galbraith and Simone McMahon.

Galbraith had put the ball on a plate with a superb through pass to Hannah Jordan, but the latter skied her shot over the bar from only a few yards out.

Aberdeen took the lead in the 42nd minute when Hutchison nicked the ball out of possession, made a superb run with the ball beating defender Dion McMahon, to cut inside the box and fire home from a couple yards out.

At the beginning of the second half, Francesca Ogilvie went close to doubling the Dons’ advantage, but she saw her effort from inside the box come back off the post.

Dons skipper Stewart found Hannah Innes inside the box with a curling through pass, before the latter hit a powerful strike which a composed Yates did well to hold.

Adele Lindbaek in action for Aberdeen Women against Spartans in the SWPL.
Adele Lindbaek in action for Aberdeen Women against Spartans in the SWPL. Image: Darrell Bens/DC Thomson.

At the other end, Currie made a fantastic fingertip save to divert Galbraith’s strike wide, after the Spartans forward hit a first-time strike after receiving the ball inside the box from an Alana Marshall back-heeled pass.

The visitors went close to the equaliser again when Marshall hit the post with a powerful free-kick from 20 yards out which had goalkeeper Currie rooted to the spot.

Aberdeen were awarded a penalty in the 84th minute after Hutchison was brought down by Dion McMahon, and captain Stewart made it 2-0 from 12 yards out.

Galbraith had a chance to pull a goal back for Spartans in injury time, but she sent her header from a Hannah Jordon cross down the left wing over the bar.

Dons goalkeeper starts for Dundee United during emergency loan

Ahead of the Spartans clash, it was confirmed Dons goalkeeper Annalisa McCann had been sent out on an emergency loan to fellow SWPL side Dundee United.

The 19-year-old, who has not played for Aberdeen since December 16, went straight into the squad for her debut as the Tangerines fell to a 1-0 defeat at Montrose, with former Don Louise Brown netting the winner in the 94th minute.

Lancaster said: “Annalisa was keen to get out on loan.

“She trains well and works hard. She is a great person to have around and is a great personality.

“We don’t want to stop her development, so she needs to get out and play. It is something we may even look into for next season.

“I’m delighted she has gone there today and, by the sounds of it, she has actually played really well, despite Dundee United losing.”

The other results

In the SWF Championship, Westhill side Westdyke and Inverness Caley Thistle played out an eight-goal thriller as it finished 4-4 in the Highlands.

Inverurie Locos are through to the semi-finals of the SWFL League Cup after beating north rivals Huntly 5-0, meanwhile Grampian are in last four of the SWFL Plate as they beat Annan Athletic 3-2 at Galabank.

