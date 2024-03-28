Everything you need to know as weekend makers markets to start in Inverness

Inverness residents are in for a treat as a new local makers market is set to arrive in the city.

IN The City Markets, organised by Moray Markets, will be a space for local artisan makers, designers and producers to sell their goods in a vibrant environment.

When will the markets arrive in Inverness?

The new market will be coming to the Highland Capital the first Saturday of every month.

It will run from 9am to 5pm, apart from June, starting from May 4.

There will 30 independent sellers located inside the Eastgate Shopping Centre.

Traders will be set up next to the food court and the Falcon Square entrance.

What will the markets bring to the Highland capital?

Inverness-born organiser Ericka Murchison, who is also the creator of Moray Markets, told The P&J that the new market will provide a unique and interesting shopping experience for everyone.

The 35-year-old mother-of-two is also the owner of the Acorn Kids Moray shop in Lossiemouth, which specialises in educational wooden toys and organic kids clothing.

She said that the idea of the markets came to her a few years ago to create a space to trade Acorn Kids products, a project that has grown very naturally and organically from there.

Regarding the upcoming Inverness market, she explained that their purpose is “to help small batch, independent makers to sell their goods and reach a wider audience.”

What will be on sale at the Inverness makers markets?

The businesswoman added: “Locals and visitors will find a great range of handcrafted, original items.” Including:

Art

Baked goods

Candles

Ceramics

Jams and chutneys

Toys

Dried flowers

Skincare

Home fragrance

Jewellery,

Photography

Soft furnishings

And as the warmer days come, there are plans to set up a special event in the summer.

“We are planning a bigger event in the summer, in September, where we will offer indoor spaces as well as outdoor spaces on Falcon Square,” Ericka concluded.