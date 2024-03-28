Everything you need to know as weekend makers markets to start in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Everything you need to know as weekend makers markets to start in Inverness

The events will bring independent designers and producers to the heart of the Highland Capital.

By Alberto Lejarraga
The new markets will start in Inverness this summer.
The new markets will start in Inverness this summer.

Inverness residents are in for a treat as a new local makers market is set to arrive in the city.

IN The City Markets, organised by Moray Markets, will be a space for local artisan makers, designers and producers to sell their goods in a vibrant environment.

When will the markets arrive in Inverness?

The new market will be coming to the Highland Capital the first Saturday of every month.

It will run from 9am to 5pm, apart from June, starting from May 4.

There will  30 independent sellers located inside the Eastgate Shopping Centre.

Traders will be set up next to the food court and the Falcon Square entrance.

What will the markets bring to the Highland capital?

Inverness-born organiser Ericka Murchison, who is also the creator of Moray Markets, told The P&J that the new market will provide a unique and interesting shopping experience for everyone.

The 35-year-old mother-of-two is also the owner of the Acorn Kids Moray shop in Lossiemouth, which specialises in educational wooden toys and organic kids clothing.

Moray Markets already set up a makers market in Inverness at Christmas last year. Supplied by Ericka Murchison
Ericka Murchison (right) with her friend Marta, who will also be running the new Inverness local market. Supplied by Ericka Murchison

She said that the idea of the markets came to her a few years ago to create a space to trade Acorn Kids products, a project that has grown very naturally and organically from there.

Regarding the upcoming Inverness market, she explained that their purpose is “to help small batch, independent makers to sell their goods and reach a wider audience.”

The new makers market will help small batch, independent makers to sell their goods. Supplied by Ericka Murchison
The market will be located at the Eastgate Shopping Centre. Supplied by Ericka Murchison

What will be on sale at the Inverness makers markets?

The businesswoman added: “Locals and visitors will find a great range of handcrafted, original items.” Including:

  • Art
  • Baked goods
  • Candles
  • Ceramics
  • Jams and chutneys
  • Toys
  • Dried flowers
  • Skincare
  • Home fragrance
  • Jewellery,
  • Photography
  • Soft furnishings

And as the warmer days come, there are plans to set up a special event in the summer.

“We are planning a bigger event in the summer, in September, where we will offer indoor spaces as well as outdoor spaces on Falcon Square,” Ericka concluded.

