Shopper shocked to find poo in disabled toilet sink at Inverness store

The customer was horrified at the state of the loo and flagged it to staff.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Emma MacDowell was horrified to see "three bits of poo" in the disabled toilet sink at The Range Inverness. Image shows Emma and The Range Inverness building
Emma MacDowell was horrified to see "three bits of poo" in the disabled toilet sink at The Range Inverness.

An Inverness woman was horrified by an unpleasant discovery at a popular Inverness shop.

Warning. The photos in this story may cause distress 

Emma MacDowell, 37, from the Kinmylies area, was shocked to find “three bits of poo” in the sink of the disabled toilet at The Range, at Inverness Retail Park, on March 29.

She told The P&J: “Honestly, it was horrendous – Imagine realising there’s poo on the handwash.

“Luckily, I always carry a wee bottle of hand sanitiser with me.”

Emma revealed this was not the first unpleasant experience she had had in the store’s toilet.

Customers came across the disgusting scene in The Range in Inverness. Image: Emma MacDowell.

She said: “The disabled loo always has a strong smell of ammonia.

“There were also what looked like rollies on the floor.”

The 37-year-old explained that she flagged the issue to two employees at the customer service desk, who apologised to her.

She added that she went back to the toilet an hour and a half later, but the door was locked and had an out-of-order sign on it.

Emma said that there were also “rollies” on the toilet floor. Image supplied by Emma MacDowell

The Range toilet incident sparks outrage on social media

Emma shared the shocking photos she took from the toilet on her Facebook profile.

She said: “#therangeinverness – graphic photos in comments… it’s been minging for months.”

The post sparked outrage from other Inverness residents as it got over 100 comments.

Several people in the comments described the images as “disgusting.”

One person said: “Those toilets are a bloody joke health risk.”

Many users said they felt sorry for the person who had to clean the sink.

“Wow! I couldn’t even be a cleaner for that mess,” one said.

Another person commented: “Who takes a sh*t in a sink? – That is rank! I wouldn’t want to be a cleaner there, that’s for sure. I actually feel sorry for whoever had to clean up that mess.”

The Range Inverness has been approached for comment.

