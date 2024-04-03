Finlay Murray set to leave Aberdeen this summer

Aberdeen youngster Finlay Murray looks set to leave Pittodrie at the end of the season.

The Press and Journal understands the defender, who has impressed during a loan spell with Breedon Highland League side Turriff United this term, has been informed his deal with the Dons won’t be extended this summer.

It is believed the Reds have also notified other clubs about Murray’s upcoming availability.

Having been a regular in the Turriff side, it is likely the 19-year-old will attract plenty of interest.

Meanwhile, Turra have placed defenders Rhys Clark and Timi Fatona on the transfer list.

Former Montrose man Clark joined Turriff United in the summer of 2021 and has been on loan at Junior side Buchanhaven Hearts this season.

Fatona arrived at the Haughs in September last year, but his game time has been limited.