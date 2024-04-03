Finlay Murray set to leave Aberdeen this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Finlay Murray set to leave Aberdeen this summer

The defender has been loaned to Breedon Highland League side Turriff United this season.

By Callum Law
Aberdeen defender Finlay Murray, pictured in action during his loan spell with Turriff United.
Aberdeen defender Finlay Murray, pictured in action during his loan spell with Turriff United.

Aberdeen youngster Finlay Murray looks set to leave Pittodrie at the end of the season.

The Press and Journal understands the defender, who has impressed during a loan spell with Breedon Highland League side Turriff United this term, has been informed his deal with the Dons won’t be extended this summer.

It is believed the Reds have also notified other clubs about Murray’s upcoming availability.

Having been a regular in the Turriff side, it is likely the 19-year-old will attract plenty of interest.

Meanwhile, Turra have placed defenders Rhys Clark and Timi Fatona on the transfer list.

Former Montrose man Clark joined Turriff United in the summer of 2021 and has been on loan at Junior side Buchanhaven Hearts this season.

Fatona arrived at the Haughs in September last year, but his game time has been limited.

More from Aberdeen FC

Neil Warnock waves goodbye following Saturday's 3-1 win for Aberdeen
Neil Warnock gives lowdown on his time as Aberdeen interim manager
2WNKW8B 240303 Elfsborgs manager Jimmy Thelin under fotbollsmatchen i Svenska Cupen mellan Elfsborg och Degerfors den 3 mars 2024 i Boras. Foto: Jorgen Jarnberger/BILDBYRAN/COP 112/JJ0344 fotboll football soccer fotball svenska cupen swedish cup elfsborg degerfors (Photo by JORGEN JARNBERGER/Bildbyran/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News
Jimmy Thelin still in the frame for Aberdeen job - and the Dons could…
Aberdeen Women's Adele Lindbaek.
A different division: Adele Lindbaek to leave Aberdeen Women for maths Masters at Oxford…
Aberdeen captain Greame Shinnie celebrates going 2-1 up against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Captain Graeme Shinnie urges Aberdeen players to block out club's hunt for a manager
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack, chief executive Alan Burrows and director of football Steven Gunn watching a match from the stands
Willie Miller: Drawn out search for a manager not fair on Aberdeen fans
Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic (L) and Ester Sokler (C) during a training session at Cormack Park, on March 29. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boost as Slobodan Rubezic set to return for Scottish Cup semi-final
More than 1,800 fans were in attendance the first time Aberdeen Women played at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen Women to return 'home' to Pittodrie for third time with SWPL clash against…
Aberdeen defender Finlay Murray, pictured in action during his loan spell with Turriff United.
'A mental struggle': Former Aberdeen FC women's coach recovering from bowel cancer
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath celebrates as he scores the winner against Ross County at the weekend.
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen's deep summer shake-up moves into focus after Dons step closer to…
Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS
Aberdeen striker Duk hailed as 'unplayable' by interim manager Peter Leven

Conversation