More than 4,400 vaccinated in islands as new cases reported

More than 4,400 people across the Western Isles have now received their Covid-19 vaccination as more cases of the virus have been reported.

Seven new positive cases were confirmed, including six associated with the outbreak in Stornoway, with new cases both in and outwith the Western Isles Hospital. Another new case has been reported in Benbecula.

NHS Western Isles said test and protect is ongoing to identify close contacts and work is continuing to determine the potential source of the outbreak.

Vaccinations have been delivered to residents and staff in adult care homes, across NHS frontline staff groups and the over-80s.

The health authority is also currently inviting people aged 70 and over, individuals who are clinically extremely vulnerable and those who are shielding to get the vaccine.

It said: “We would encourage everyone eligible to consider taking the Covid vaccine, which is our best chance of bringing the current pandemic to an end. However, it is only one part of how we beat this virus and it is absolutely vital that everyone follows the existing safety precautions (FACTS) and Protection Level arrangements regardless of whether or not they have had the vaccine.

A Covid surveillance programme is also currently taking place in the island, which went into Level 4 lockdown on Saturday, organised by the Office of National Statistics, University of Oxford and the Scottish Government.

Surveillance staff conducting the survey will visit the homes of people who have previously volunteered for the programme each fortnight to obtain samples.