Lewis councillor hits out at plan for ‘executive heads’ to oversee island schools

A Lewis councillor says he fears for the future of many local primary schools should they end up being run by one executive head.

Stornoway South councillor Rae Mackenzie has tried to overturn a decision made by the Comhairle nan Eilean Siar to “impose” executive heads on primary schools in the Western Isles.

Mr Mackenzie said up to 1,000 primary children in six primaries from Tolsta to Point could come under the leadership of one executive head, a role above that of head teacher.

The Comhairle says there will still be a head of school in each primary with the day-to-day responsibility for the running of the school, appointed to replace current head teachers as they move on.

But Mr Mackenzie said: “In order to reconsider the matter and possibly change the decision, I sought sought to overturn standing orders so that it could be revisited.

“However, this attempt was thwarted by the convenor who ruled against any debate on the matter.

“I accept that it is understandable that two or more small schools with falling roles, and within reasonable distance, can share a head teacher.

“But the prospect of the Broadbay area from Tiumpan to Tolsta including over 1,000 pupils, and incorporating Stornoway primary, with 600 pupils the third-largest primary in Scotland, under one executive head is not at all desirable.”

A spokesman for Comhairle nan Eilean Siar said: “Executive heads have been in place in Uist since August 2019 and the evaluation of their role has been extremely positive.

“If we were not operating in this way all our head teachers, except Stornoway Primary, would revert to being teaching heads.”