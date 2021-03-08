Police and coastguard to continue search for missing person in Tobermory

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police and coastguard will continue their search for a missing person on Tobermory this morning.

Rescue teams spent most of yesterday looking for a missing person on the island before being stood down at 8.10pm.

It is understood the unnamed person went missing in the early hours of March 6 and has not returned home.

Police in Glasgow requested to start the search, and they sought assistance from the Stornoway coastguard team.

Three coastguard rescue teamsn will be meeting up with police this morning at 9am in Tobermory to restart the hunt.

Tobermory is the largest village on the Isle of Mull in the Scottish Inner Hebrides.

A spokesman for the Stornoway Coastguard confirmed that they will be restart the search for the missing person today.