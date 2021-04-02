Something went wrong - please try again later.

Isle of Muck residents say they have been reaping the benefits of becoming the third Scottish island to be hooked up to a full fibre network.

Recently, the Small Isle near Mallaig received full fibre to the premises broadband by community broadband supplier HebNet.

The fibre network is based on the original fibre design installed two years ago on the nearby Isle of Rum, Scotland’s first fully-fibred island.

The network has added to the quality of life for islanders and a boost for Isle of Muck businesses.

Full fibre network ‘invaluable’ for home schooling

Resident Gareth Moffatt said: “A stable fast connection has become hugely beneficial to island life, whether used for business, home shopping, entertainment purposes or just for communication with loved ones.

“With the recent restrictions applied due to Covid the broadband service been invaluable for the children’s home schooling enabling them to continue their education with little interruption.”

Salmon fish farm benefitting

Meanwhile fish farm firm Mowi Scotland, that has salmon facilities in the area, partnered with HebNet on its first development at Rum and has now utilised the Muck fibre network run by HebNet CIC to improve its business.

Reliable connectivity has ensured business continuity and employee safety during dangerous weather that prevents farmers from safely attending to the salmon farm by boat.

Ian Bolas, HebNet director added: “We knew Mowi needed a high quality link between its shore base and barge so staff can continue to monitor their fish by remotely operating underwater cameras and feeding systems during rough weather often encountered in the area.

“As soon as the fibre was deployed on the island, we installed a short wireless relay from a suitable landside location to the barge.

“Using gold standard fibre in conjunction with a wireless relay makes the shore base connection as good as if you were on the barge itself.

“There’s a lot of talk about 5G technologies just now but traditional fibre and 5Ghz wireless technologies shouldn’t be overlooked as suitable options.”

In addition to the shore link for the barge, Mowi’s three residential houses and office on the island have access to the fibre connections.

HebNet was set up a decade ago to provide affordable and reliable broadband services to the Small Isles, Knoydart and Elgol.