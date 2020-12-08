VIDEO: Flooding hits Moray village and golf course following heavy rainfall

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Flood water has poured into a Moray village and overwhelmed a golf course.

The River Spey burst its banks near Garmouth after heavy overnight rain.

Sand bags have been put out by locals in an attempt to defend their homes.

Meanwhile, torrents from the river have been flowing over the village golf course turning greens into islands.

A flood alert was raised by Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) yesterday for parts of Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside.

A Sepa statement said: “On Monday evening and into Tuesday a period of heavy rain is likely to cause surface water flooding.

“The greatest risk will be in urban areas and across the transport network. Rivers will respond to the rainfall and some snowmelt, which is likely to result in flooding from rivers and small watercourses.

“Typical impacts include disruption to travel and flooding of low-lying land, roads and isolated properties.

“Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.”

The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning until 9pm tonight.

A statement said: “Heavy rain bringing some localised flooding for Monday and Tuesday.

“Bus and train services to be affected by spray and flooding on roads, making journey times longer

“A few homes and businesses may also be flooded.”