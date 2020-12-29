One-vehicle incident closes A96 in Moray

The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road has been closed in Moray following a one-vehicle accident.
Emergency crews were sent to Brodie at about 11.30pm after receiving reports about the incident.
A96 Nairn – Forres – Closure, All lanes closed in both directions https://t.co/AJQCOgHmP6 #TSIncident
— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 28, 2020
Police and fire personnel have both been dispatched to the area.
A police spokeswoman said: “We have been called to a one-vehicle road traffic collision.”
The A96 has been closed in both directions between Brodie and Auldearn.
