One-vehicle incident closes A96 in Moray

by David Mackay
December 29, 2020, 12:16 am
The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road has been closed in Moray following a one-vehicle accident.

Emergency crews were sent to Brodie at about 11.30pm after receiving reports about the incident.

Police and fire personnel have both been dispatched to the area.

A police spokeswoman said: “We have been called to a one-vehicle road traffic collision.”

The A96 has been closed in both directions between Brodie and Auldearn.

