Photocopying and phone bills totalling more than £1,200 at Inveravon Primary School have been branded “a waste of money”.

No pupils have attended the Moray school since summer 2017 after the final families chose to send their children elsewhere due to the tiny roll.

Councillors decided to mothball the Speyside facility within months instead of permanently shutting it in case it was reopened again.

Now Moray Council has published figures showing the authority spent £1,241 on photocopying and phone bills during 2019/20 – three years since classes were held there.

Calls to save money being spent on photocopying and phone bills

The local authority has explained the payments are related to pre-existing contracts, which have been retained because the Ballindalloch school is not permanently closed.

However, Speyside Glenlivet councillor Derek Ross believes the cash dedicated to photocopying and phone bills at Inveravon Primary School could be better used.

He said: “It’s a waste of money to be spending that money at a school that has no pupils. I would prefer they save it and get rid of the contract.

“I would hope that the buildings could be used for something in the community. It would be a shame to see them go to waste.

“Clearly a decision will need to be taken about it at some point. You never know what might happen in the future though. Things may change and families in the area might want it to open as a school again.”

Last year’s photocopying and phone bills at Inveravon Primary School totalled more than the annual £1,175 council tax bill for a Band C property.

Should Inveravon Primary be permanently closed?

Closing a school permanently in Scotland involves a lengthy process, which requires a consultation process and Scottish Government involvement.

Moray Council has already begun a long-term review of its school estate to improve facilities for pupils and staff and make buildings more efficient to run and maintain.

Sonya Warren, chairwoman of the authority’s children and young people’s committee, said: “Inveravon will be considered as part of the review along with everywhere else.

“There are obviously reasons the pupil numbers fell away but we have to speak to the communities who live there about their feelings.”

A Moray Council spokeswoman explained the photocopying and phone bills at Inveravon Primary School increased from £1,053 in 2018/19 due to a change in the way they were totalled.

She added: “The amount for the 2020-21 year is £188.43.”