Coronavirus: Moray businesses offered free on-site testing for staff

Businesses in Moray are being offered free coronavirus testing for staff – even if they are not showing symptoms.

The effort across the NHS Grampian area is to gather information about people who may have caught Covid-19 but are not showing any symptoms.

Testing centres for members of the public are due to be established in Elgin, Buckie, Lossiemouth and Forres.

Now businesses have been offered on-site testing outside their premises or inside if there is sufficient space.

Moray Council’s environmental health manager Karen Sievewright has encouraged firms to take part in the interests of community safety.

She said: “We’re asking members of the business community within Moray to play their part in widespread testing of those without symptoms of Covid-19, in order to reduce transmission of the virus.

“This will help to drive cases down and will need to be in evidence before lockdown restrictions can be eased in Moray.

“We can all play our part in keeping Moray safe and businesses have the chance to cut the virus off at an earlier stage, potentially avoiding having multiple members of staff self-isolating.”

Staff who test positive will be required to self-isolate immediately and will also provided with information about access to various support package.

The on-site testing rollout will begin from February 15. Any business who wants to take part should e-mail ehadmin@moray.gov.uk