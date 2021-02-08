Home Secretary agrees to meet Douglas Ross to discuss Moray resident’s battle to avoid deportation

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Home Secretary has agreed to meet with Moray MP Douglas Ross to discuss the case of a popular mental health campaigner’s fight to avoid deportation from the UK.

Matthew Jun Fei Freeman arrived in the country in 2003 to study and has lived in the north-east, a community he calls “my home”, since 2012.

However, the Lossiemouth resident has been told he faces being deported to his native China despite him having no family there since both his parents died in 2000.

The 47-year-old, who co-founded charity Moray Wellbeing Hub, has previously told the Press and Journal he has had to spent £30,000 on appeals trying to fight the decision without success.

Last month, Moray MP Douglas Ross and Moray MSP Richard Lochhead both wrote to Home Secretary Priti Patel to avoid the deportation of the popular man.

More than 4,000 people have also signed a petition in support of Mr Freeman.

Hopes that meeting with Home Secretary provides ‘positive outcome’

Now Home Secretary Priti Patel has agreed to meet with MP Douglas Ross to discuss the case after the politician raised the issue during Home Office questions in the House of Commons.

She said: “I would be delighted to meet with him and discuss the detailed nature of the case and happy to follow up on concerns he has.”

MP Douglas Ross hopes the meeting can provide a “positive outcome”.

MSP Richard Lochhead added: “The community campaign to support Matt also has attracted cross-party support and I do hope that the Home Secretary takes on board the representations being made to her by both Moray’s MP and myself as MSP.”

While, Mr Freeman has urged the Home Office to make the process “fairer” for people looking to land permanent residency in the UK.