Architects appointed to design £33m aviation college in Moray

An international firm of architects behind iconic projects such as Toronto International Airport and Dubai’s Emirates Towers has won an £80,000 contract to design a £33million aviation college in Moray.

A design team of Canadian-based NORR will lead the Moray Aerospace, Advanced Technology and Innovation Campus (MAATIC) which will work with both the RAF and private partners to support the new fleet of Poseidon submarine hunters being based in Lossiemouth.

NORR is also involved in another major north project, leading the design team in the development of the UK’s first satellite launch Space Hub in Sutherland.

Other important work they have been involved in includes Toronto’s Skydome – now Rogers Centre – Atlantis The Palm and Burj Kalifa in Dubai, the United Emirates.

MAATIC, a Moray College UHI project, is to be built near RAF Lossiemouth with funding from the Moray Growth Deal and is part of a drive to push a generation of aviation and engineering jobs in the region.

It is hoped the “aerospace centre of excellence” will create hundreds of student places and provide more job opportunities for youngsters as part of the £100m deal backed by the UK and Scottish governments.

A pre-application for the project was discussed at Moray Council’s planning committee last month.

Fochabers Lhanbryde councillor Marc Macrae said: “This is a fantastic opportunity with skilled jobs that will bring training. This will be much welcomed in the community and an ideal add on to the Poseidon facility on the other side of the base.

“The continued growth of RAF Lossiemouth puts a really positive stamp on things and makes the future of Moray look really rosy indeed.”

Councillor Frank Brown said: “It is the real beginning of the Moray Growth Deal which will help revitalise the region.

“It is going to be an extremely useful facility and the location clearly enables access to RAF Lossiemouth so it is really welcomed. I would support this project.”

The UK Government will invest £21m into the aviation college and the remaining £12.3m is expected to be funded by local organisations.

NORR was founded in 1938 by Canadian Architect John B. Parkin and has grown significantly, operating in Canada, the US, UK and UAE, backed by a team of 700 professionals within architecture, engineering, planning and interior design.

Its website states: “Some of our well-known iconic work over the years includes: Toronto International Airport, Toronto’s Skydome, now Rogers Centre, and the Emirates Towers, Atlantis The Palm and Burj Khalifa in Dubai, UAE.

“NORR believes the ultimate success of any design project is driven by people. It involves a team of highly passionate and skilled professionals working towards a unified goal.

“NORR has an 80-year history of commercial design. Our 700-member team stands proudly behind our designs as architects, engineers, planners and interior designers.

“We recognise our rich history and build on this experience in designing today’s modern buildings and spaces. We continue to advance design through technology, sustainable practices and the pursuit of excellence.”