Meeting to be held about Kinloss Primary School crossing safety after child hit by car

A meeting is to be held to discuss safety improvements outside Kinloss Primary School after a pupil was hit by a car.

The nine-year-old boy was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital for treatment after the incident which happened on May 10 just after 3pm.

He only suffered a strain and was kept off school for a few days to recover.

Police confirmed that a 68-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident, which happened just after school.

Now Moray MP Douglas Ross has revealed that a meeting is due to be held to discuss a lack of a safe crossing for the children walking to and from school.

School crossing patrollers were axed in the region in 2019 as part of Moray Council’s cost-cutting efforts.

The local authority has agreed to meet with police, the Kinloss primary Parent Teacher Council, elected members and offer key partners to look at a permanent and safer solution to the problem.

Mr Ross said: “I am very concerned about the lack of school crossing patrollers across Moray, but the situation at Kinloss Primary School is particularly worrying.

“Just over a week ago a child was struck by a car as they were leaving school and although their injuries were not serious, it’s still a very concerning accident.

“Local parents were understandably concerned when I met them at the school last week, as the B9089 Kinloss-Roseisle Road is particularly busy with all sorts of traffic.”

Local councillor Claire Feaver also pledged to work collaboratively to solve the issue.

She said: “I have been really concerned about the lack of school crossing patrollers across Moray especially on roads with a large amount of through traffic, as the safety of our children should be paramount.

“I had hoped we could use the Safer Streets initiative to address the problem and also put in place pedestrian crossings and zebra crossings where appropriate.

“I am more than happy to work with Douglas, parents, community councils and other partner groups to come up with a satisfactory solution and outcome to this issue.”