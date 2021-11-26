Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Social care pressures in Moray behind £1.65m overspend

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
November 26, 2021, 11:53 am Updated: November 26, 2021, 12:41 pm
Moray Health and Social Care has overspent £1.65 million on its older persons and physical sensory disability budget.

At a meeting of the Moray Integration Joint Board on Thursday, members were told the main reasons behind the spend include an increase in the number of home care clients with complex needs, sheltered housing costs and respite care.

Head of service Sean Cody said: “Care at home packages are becoming more expensive. Although the number of packages are not increasing the cost are increasing.

“We are finding there are more people requiring that rising level of care at home than we’ve had before.

“We’ve had to provide more respite and people have had to stay in this longer because we’ve not been able to provide a service to get them home.”

Rise in clients with complex needs

Mr Cody added the problem was not one unique to Moray but one that was being experienced across the country.

Senior management within Health and Social Care Moray and Dr Gray’s Hospital have put forward measures to address the issue.

This includes a move towards a Hospital Without Walls policy focusing on a holistic approach to reduce and reshape demand on health and care services, reduce overcrowding in the hospital’s accident and emergency department, improve the way people are discharged from hospital and enhance the resilience and responsiveness of those working in the care sector.

This year, the average number of patients attending the accident and emergency department at Dr Gray’s Hospital has jumped from around 40 a day in February to more than 70 in July.

The reason is partly because people who have delayed getting treatment during the pandemic have presented with more acute illness.

Overspend on the older people and physical sensory disability budget includes £1.51m for care at home, £240,000 in permanent care and £80,000 for respite care.

There is an underspend of £19,0000 on the costs of daycare services.

