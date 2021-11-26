Social care pressures in Moray behind £1.65m overspend

Moray Health and Social Care has overspent £1.65 million on its older persons and physical sensory disability budget.

At a meeting of the Moray Integration Joint Board on Thursday, members were told the main reasons behind the spend include an increase in the number of home care clients with complex needs, sheltered housing costs and respite care.

Head of service Sean Cody said: “Care at home packages are becoming more expensive. Although the number of packages are not increasing the cost are increasing.

“We are finding there are more people requiring that rising level of care at home than we’ve had before.

“We’ve had to provide more respite and people have had to stay in this longer because we’ve not been able to provide a service to get them home.”

Rise in clients with complex needs

Mr Cody added the problem was not one unique to Moray but one that was being experienced across the country.

Senior management within Health and Social Care Moray and Dr Gray’s Hospital have put forward measures to address the issue.

This includes a move towards a Hospital Without Walls policy focusing on a holistic approach to reduce and reshape demand on health and care services, reduce overcrowding in the hospital’s accident and emergency department, improve the way people are discharged from hospital and enhance the resilience and responsiveness of those working in the care sector.

This year, the average number of patients attending the accident and emergency department at Dr Gray’s Hospital has jumped from around 40 a day in February to more than 70 in July.

The reason is partly because people who have delayed getting treatment during the pandemic have presented with more acute illness.

Overspend on the older people and physical sensory disability budget includes £1.51m for care at home, £240,000 in permanent care and £80,000 for respite care.

There is an underspend of £19,0000 on the costs of daycare services.