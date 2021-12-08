Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Moray

Covid delays review of Moray Council licensing fees

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
December 8, 2021, 5:00 pm
A review into Moray Council licensing fees has been pushed back until after next year's local government elections.



Fewer applications over the last two years has resulted in less money coming in to Moray Council, with a shortfall of £27,800 for 2019-20 and £64,600 for the last financial year.

The fee structure, that includes licences for taxi drivers, window cleaners and street traders, is designed to be as far as possible self funding, with charges set to cover the costs of dealing with applications.

A full review was last undertaken in 2017 where it was agreed that the process should be carried out every five years.

Members at a meeting of the licensing committee today deferred the review until after the local elections in May.

Covid ‘skewed’ licensing figures

Senior solicitor Sean Hoath said: “Two years out of the last three the figures have been skewed by the pandemic and not a good representation of income.

“If we put the review off it will be after the local elections and a new committee will need to be trained, so it could be later in 2022 or 2023 but we will need to keep that under review.”

Mr Hoath added that although the number of applications had fallen, the licensing team had been busy due to staff shortages.

‘We could be damned if we do and damned if we don’t’

Conservative councillor for Keith and Cullen Donald Gatt said: “I have a lot of sympathy with officers and the predicament they’re in.

“We could be damned if we do and damned if we don’t.”

Deputy chairwoman of the committee Louise Nicol felt it was unrealistic to go-ahead with the review considering the uncertainty caused by Covid.

She said: “There’s no point doing this at the moment.

“We’ve no idea when things are going to go back to normal, if ever.”

